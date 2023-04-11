Project Manager
Role: Project Manager
Technology: Project Management
Location: Södertälje, Sweden
Engage and develop deep business relationships with key client stakeholders and achieve established client outcomes.
Maintain Client Relationship & Downstream Business continuity.
Setup and engage with techno-functional teams catering to defined outcomes.
Streamline and drive adoption of well-established delivery standards.
DU operations such as meeting Operating Margin targets, Utilization targets, Productivity improvement targets, Team staffing, planning projects and meeting the end Delivery Unit goals.
Provide thought leadership for establishing innovation culture within project teams and develop innovative solutions to problems without precedence that improve business performance and contributes to client outcomes.
Generate customer advocacy by constantly delivering high quality products within timelines.
Propose innovative ideas to the client beyond standard delivery thereby increasing revenue and margins.
Enhance Business opportunities by responding to RFQ/RFPs and new project requirements
