Project manager
Minnovation International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Göteborg
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Minnovation is now searching for a project manager for our business partner.
As a project manager, we expect you to:
Follow up the status of major projects and problems, organize expert team to review and deal with abnormal cases;
Participate in the company's overall resources, capacity forecast;
Lead the company's overall delivery process optimization and change;
Promote the system and process construction of the project department, and carry out the empowerment training of the company's project management related knowledge
Job Requirement
Master degree, applied project management and other related majors;
Proved skills in leading, Coordinating, Communication and Presenting.
Very strong motivation to take the challenge and work under pressure. excellent execution.
Excellent English Skills in both speaking and writing
Understand the use of Fieldbus such as EtherCAT, PROFINET, ASI and MODBUS. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-01
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984)
Östermalmstorg 1 (visa karta
)
114 42 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7394769