Project Manager
2023-01-13
Are you interested in project management, data and analytics and want to help turn ideas into reality? Do you enjoy working in teams and supporting development?
Then we want to know more about you, so apply now!
Enable data-driven decision making
In the role as Project Manager, you are part of our IT organization in our newly established Group Data and Analytics department. Our value chain at Boliden runs from exploration through metal production to recycling. This offers synergies and insights for us to make smarter business decisions.
We trust you to help create an environment that encourages new ways of thinking. You get to work in teams and coordinate people and plans to create more value from data. With your assistance, we will provide digital solutions at the forefront of technology.
You get to:
Manage data & analytics projects with quality, on time and within budget
Draft proposals for projects with objectives, people, resources and timelines
Follow projects, plan for the unexpected and change plans as needed
Plan for communication and status updates to stakeholders
Report how projects are going
This position offers interaction with people, technologies and operations, where you get to visit our different sites and have the possibility of hybrid work (Preferably located at our offices in Boliden).
Are you who we are looking for?
We are looking for someone who is enthusiastic and organized with attention to detail. You are considerate of others, build warm relationships and enjoy collaborations. You possess a talent to motivate people, make things doable and see them through.
You have knowledge and skills in:
Project management, preferably in Scrum and Agile methodology
Microsoft Office Suite, applications, software, and hardware
Communication in English, and preferably Swedish
Driver license for passenger car
It's a plus if you have experience in IT project management.
Apply now
Apply now with a few clicks and your CV up until Sunday, January 29, 2023. We recruit ongoing so please show early interest.
Curious to know more?
Boliden is an established employer with collective agreement and occupational pension. With benefits like flexible working conditions, skills development, many career opportunities and health care. Join us in an innovative environment with a lot of competence and an engaging communication culture. We are happy to help and welcome you here to Boliden and Skellefteå municipality, Västerbotten County in northern Sweden, to find job satisfaction and quality of life!
Do you have questions about the role and assignment? Please contact me as hiring manager, Weynand Deysel, +46 70 216 06 77, weynand.deysel@boliden.com
.
Do you have questions about your application? Please contact our Talent Acquisition Partner Terese Lindholm, +46 70 508 69 43, terese.lindholm@boliden.com
.
Union information is available from Ditte Möller Lasskogen, SACO, +46 910 70 42 40, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70 541 83 93 eller Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910 77 40 09.
https://www.boliden.com/career
