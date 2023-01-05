Project Manager
Cargotec Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Ljungby Visa alla byggjobb i Ljungby
2023-01-05
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cargotec Sweden AB i Ljungby
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Markaryd
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Making your next move count
Are you a passionate Project Manager who is looking for new challenges? Do you also have strong leadership capabilities with team building skills where you can coach and mentor to develop high performing teams? Then this role as a Project Manager at Kalmar could be your next step in your career!
In this role you will have the privilege to lead and manage customer projects that resolve identified business needs within agreed timescales, budgets, resources, quality standards and contractual requirements.
This position is located in Ljungby and you will report to the Head of Project Management.
Main tasks and responsibilities
In this role you will lead projects by providing the main interface and maintain a confident relationship with the project owner, steering group and other participants in the project. You will establish project plan and project budget securing targets and deliverables according to the project charter and corresponding budget. Also drive and secure delivery of projects according to approved project plans. Part of your tasks will be planning, coordinating and executing needed decisions related to the project and continuously follow up and report on the project targets and deliverables until project closure. You will report to the Steering Group and Project Portfolio Management forum.
You will support development and continuous improvement of the Kalmar CB project model by developing and continuously improving tools and methodology for lean, agile and efficient project management. You will coach stakeholders, team members and other concerned people in project preparation and project management.
What you'll need to succeed
Education level needs to be University Degree, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) or similar experience
Project management certificate would be an asset
Experience and great knowledge in project management
Experience and deep understanding of product development including engineering, product quality, product cost and sourcing.
English and Swedish are required for this position, other languages a plus. You are also a good communicator, empathic, structured, service minded, self-starter, customer-oriented and strong team player. You possess in depth-knowledge of project management by method and implementation processes. Customers and technical counter balanced products and solutions knowledge would be an asset.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing.
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities.
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work).
At Cargotec, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Johanna Ulvagarden, Head of Project Management, by email at johanna.ulvagarden@kalmarglobal.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 31.01.2023.
Kalmar is part of Cargotec
Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to the heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cargotec Sweden AB
(org.nr 556014-5418), https://www.kalmarglobal.com/
Movägen 1 (visa karta
)
341 32 LJUNGBY Arbetsplats
Kalmar Sverige Försäljning Jobbnummer
7316622