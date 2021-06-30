Project Manager - EA Digital Illusions CE AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos EA Digital Illusions CE AB

EA Digital Illusions CE AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-06-30DICE (EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment), the award-winning studio based in Stockholm, Sweden, is best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise, the Star Wars: Battlefront franchise, and the very creative game Mirror's Edge.We work through our 4 guiding values: Passion with Purpose, Creative Innovation, Everything Quality, and One Community. Our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products. As such, we are dedicated to providing everyone the chance to express themselves and be their very best with a common cause.This is a temporary contract for 12 months with the possibility for extension.We are looking for a Project Manager to handle our Studio wide projects. You will work with multiple team members within the Studio to ensure that all Studio wide project requirements, deadlines, and schedules are on track. Responsibilities include submitting project deliverable, preparing status reports, and establishing project communication plans and the proper execution. A Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a huge advantage, not required. We see that you have more than 6 years of project management experience. You will work together with us within the Studio Operations team reporting to the Head Of Studio Operations.Responsibilities of the Project ManagerCommunication and collaborationDrive and document meetings.Maintain an inclusive and diverse environment that encourages creativity and collaboration.ProcessesCreate new processes, evaluate existing, and evolve process Studio Wide.Encourage and engage people to improve on processes.Share and update Studio wide on process changes.Determine and establish project scope and goalsPredict resources needed to reach goals and manage resourcesPrepare budget based on scope of work and resource requirementsManage a detailed project schedule and work planUse industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout entire project executionExecutionTrack project costs to meet budgetProvide project updates on a to several partners about strategy, adjustments, and progressMonitor progress and make adjustmentsMeasure project performance to identify areas for improvementIdentify project risks and mitigation plans6 years or more experience in Project Management2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-10EA Digital Illusions CE ABSödermalmsállen 3611828 Stockholm5838558