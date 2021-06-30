Project Manager - EA Digital Illusions CE AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Project Manager
EA Digital Illusions CE AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos EA Digital Illusions CE AB i Stockholm
DICE (EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment), the award-winning studio based in Stockholm, Sweden, is best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise, the Star Wars: Battlefront franchise, and the very creative game Mirror's Edge.
We work through our 4 guiding values: Passion with Purpose, Creative Innovation, Everything Quality, and One Community. Our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products. As such, we are dedicated to providing everyone the chance to express themselves and be their very best with a common cause.
This is a temporary contract for 12 months with the possibility for extension.
We are looking for a Project Manager to handle our Studio wide projects. You will work with multiple team members within the Studio to ensure that all Studio wide project requirements, deadlines, and schedules are on track. Responsibilities include submitting project deliverable, preparing status reports, and establishing project communication plans and the proper execution. A Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a huge advantage, not required. We see that you have more than 6 years of project management experience. You will work together with us within the Studio Operations team reporting to the Head Of Studio Operations.
Responsibilities of the Project Manager
Communication and collaboration
Drive and document meetings.
Maintain an inclusive and diverse environment that encourages creativity and collaboration.
Processes
Create new processes, evaluate existing, and evolve process Studio Wide.
Encourage and engage people to improve on processes.
Share and update Studio wide on process changes.
Determine and establish project scope and goals
Predict resources needed to reach goals and manage resources
Prepare budget based on scope of work and resource requirements
Manage a detailed project schedule and work plan
Use industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout entire project execution
Execution
Track project costs to meet budget
Provide project updates on a to several partners about strategy, adjustments, and progress
Monitor progress and make adjustments
Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement
Identify project risks and mitigation plans
6 years or more experience in Project Management
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-10
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
EA Digital Illusions CE AB
Södermalmsállen 36
11828 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5838558
EA Digital Illusions CE AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos EA Digital Illusions CE AB i Stockholm
DICE (EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment), the award-winning studio based in Stockholm, Sweden, is best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise, the Star Wars: Battlefront franchise, and the very creative game Mirror's Edge.
We work through our 4 guiding values: Passion with Purpose, Creative Innovation, Everything Quality, and One Community. Our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products. As such, we are dedicated to providing everyone the chance to express themselves and be their very best with a common cause.
This is a temporary contract for 12 months with the possibility for extension.
We are looking for a Project Manager to handle our Studio wide projects. You will work with multiple team members within the Studio to ensure that all Studio wide project requirements, deadlines, and schedules are on track. Responsibilities include submitting project deliverable, preparing status reports, and establishing project communication plans and the proper execution. A Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a huge advantage, not required. We see that you have more than 6 years of project management experience. You will work together with us within the Studio Operations team reporting to the Head Of Studio Operations.
Responsibilities of the Project Manager
Communication and collaboration
Drive and document meetings.
Maintain an inclusive and diverse environment that encourages creativity and collaboration.
Processes
Create new processes, evaluate existing, and evolve process Studio Wide.
Encourage and engage people to improve on processes.
Share and update Studio wide on process changes.
Determine and establish project scope and goals
Predict resources needed to reach goals and manage resources
Prepare budget based on scope of work and resource requirements
Manage a detailed project schedule and work plan
Use industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout entire project execution
Execution
Track project costs to meet budget
Provide project updates on a to several partners about strategy, adjustments, and progress
Monitor progress and make adjustments
Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement
Identify project risks and mitigation plans
6 years or more experience in Project Management
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-10
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
EA Digital Illusions CE AB
Södermalmsállen 36
11828 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5838558