Project Manager
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2026-07-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Södertälje
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a Project Manager, you will play a key role in driving strategic and cross-functional initiatives within Packaging Logistics. You will lead projects that shape the future of packaging management, logistics processes, and collaboration across global operations.
The role requires extensive project management experience, strong expertise in manufacturing and packaging logistics, and the ability to navigate complex organizational environments. You will work closely with stakeholders across Packaging Logistics, Inbound Logistics, Production, IT, and global business units within Scania and the TRATON Brands to develop and implement efficient, scalable, and sustainable solutions.
Your experience within manufacturing logistics and packaging operations will allow you to quickly understand business needs, identify improvement opportunities, and drive initiatives from concept to implementation. Experience working with global organizations and production units, particularly within SLA and SAS environments, will be highly valuable.
Job Responsibilities
Lead packaging logistics projects from planning to implementation.
Drive cross-functional collaboration across global business units and stakeholders.
Align teams, facilitate decision-making, and manage governance structures.
Develop business cases, project plans, and implementation roadmaps.
Analyze logistics flows, packaging networks, and processes to identify improvements.
Support the development of packaging management processes and ways of working.
Coordinate transformation initiatives across packaging, supply chain, and digital solutions.
Manage project objectives, timelines, risks, and stakeholder expectations.
Drive continuous improvement and cost-efficiency initiatives.
Collaborate with global operations to establish standardized processes and support strategic packaging management initiatives.
Who You Are
Engineering degree in Logistics, Supply Chain, Industrial Engineering, or related field.
15 years of project management experience in logistics, manufacturing, or supply chain.
Strong expertise in packaging logistics and supply chain operations.
Proven success leading complex international cross-functional projects.
Experience in business transformation and logistics network optimization.
Automotive industry and global operations experience are advantageous.
Fluent English; Swedish and/or German are a plus.
This Is Us
You will join a team responsible for developing and improving packaging management processes within Scania's and TRATON's logistics organization. The team consists of network engineers, business developers, process specialists, and product-oriented roles working closely together to optimize packaging flows, supplier networks, and logistics operations.
Our mission is to shape the future of packaging logistics by developing smarter processes, improving efficiency across the supply chain, and strengthening collaboration across global operations. We work in a highly international environment where strategic thinking, innovation, and teamwork are key to our success.
The position reports directly to the Manager of Packaging Flow & Supply Chain Development and offers the opportunity to work on high-impact initiatives that influence how packaging logistics is managed across multiple markets and brands.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic and engaging workplace where collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement are part of everyday life. You will be part of a strong team environment that encourages knowledge sharing and close cooperation across functions.
With a structured development plan and a wide range of training opportunities, Scania supports your professional growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include access to our health center in Gröndal or a wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible working hours, and company car leasing. Scania also arranges events for employees and their families, and for those living in Stockholm, convenient commuting is supported through direct Scania Job express buses to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-07-28. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Felipe GarciaFelipe.Tamosauskas@scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
10002454