Project Manager

2026-02-27
(1) At least 1 year of non-standard automation project management experience in the automotive industry;
(2) English ability for daily communication;
(3) Master the professional knowledge and tools of project management, and be able to deliver non-standard equipment projects;
(4) Responsible for the formulation and implementation of project plans, schedule control, and communication with customers;
(5) Responsible for the development of on-site installation and commissioning plans, tracking and handling problems, acceptance and handover work;
(6) Responsible for tracking and dealing with project problems, coordinating resources of all parties to solve various problems encountered in the project.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-10
E-post: resume@minnov.se
