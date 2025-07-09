Project Manager
We're looking for a Project Manager to join our Global Editorial team, supporting the operations, execution, and continuous evolution of our genre and culture-focused editorial programming. This role is critical to enabling collaboration across our Global Curation Groups and strengthening editorial consistency and excellence across 180+ markets.
This role requires the technical and analytical skills necessary for understanding the product space and driving effective editorial initiatives.
As part of your role, you'll oversee the development of innovative editorial tools and their seamless integration into local markets. By collaborating closely with editorial teams across our global markets, you will execute global music priorities and company initiatives while tailoring strategies to align with local market needs and nuances. A deep understanding of local market dynamics is crucial for success in this role, as it ensures our global strategies resonate effectively with diverse audiences.
The ideal candidate is highly organized, possesses intercultural expertise gained through relevant previous experiences, and has a proven track record in project management. For this role, we seek someone skilled in data analysis and management. This position reports to the Lead of Programming Strategy.
What You'll Do
Lead and deliver strategic editorial initiatives that support Spotify's global music priorities, with a focus on innovation, cultural relevance, and scalable execution.
Shape and activate cross-market editorial strategies across key genres including Pop, Hip-Hop, Latin and Dance.
Guide and support our Global Curation Groups, working closely with editors to align on strategy and enable initiatives that advance our broader business objectives.
Translate strategic vision into actionable project plans - defining clear goals, timelines, scopes, and success metrics with cross-functional partners across editorial, brand, and marketing.
Design and implement editorial frameworks and workflows that scale globally while remaining adaptable to regional nuances and audience dynamics.
Champion editorial best practices by evolving curation policies, programming hypotheses, and strategic editorial approaches across diverse markets.
Facilitate global alignment through structured communication rhythms - designing and leading workshops, hosting editorial forums, and enabling consistent collaboration among editorial teams.
Track and report on program success using both qualitative and quantitative data, delivering narrative updates and insights to stakeholders that inform future planning.
Regularly review, refine and communicate editorial guidelines around cultural moments, curation principles, rapid response, and experimentation to ensure clarity, consistency, and strategic fit.
Help develop and roll out onboarding materials and training resources to support editorial teams in adopting updated policies, tools, and global programs - ensuring new editors are equipped to contribute from day one.
Who You Are
You have a strong track record in project or program management, with 5+ years of experience in the music, media, or digital content space - ideally at a streaming service, record label, or editorial-focused company.
You bring genuine enthusiasm for partnering with editors - helping them scale their work, innovate on formats, and bring culturally relevant initiatives to life.
You are highly organized and strategic, able to turn broad creative goals into clear roadmaps, structured processes, and globally scalable solutions.
You have exceptional stakeholder management skills and excel at navigating cross-functional environments - building trust and alignment across editorial, marketing, PR, design, and audio/video production partners.
You are data-literate and comfortable working with spreadsheets and analytics tools to extract insights, inform decisions, and report on program impact.
You bring a high level of intercultural awareness, and are confident coordinating projects across time zones and local market dynamics.
You're an excellent communicator and compelling storyteller - skilled at distilling complex strategies and inspiring collaborators across disciplines.
You are fluent in English, both spoken and written; fluency in additional languages is a plus, particularly those tied to key Spotify markets.
You care deeply about equity, inclusion, and representation in music - and advocate for diverse voices in the programs you help deliver.
You're a self-starter, flexible in fast-changing environments, and capable of juggling multiple initiatives with ease.
You're fluent in project management tools and use them to bring clarity and momentum to every project.
Spotify is an equal opportunity employer. You are welcome at Spotify for who you are, no matter where you come from, what you look like, or what's playing in your headphones. Our platform is for everyone, and so is our workplace. The more voices we have represented and amplified in our business, the more we will all thrive, contribute, and be forward-thinking! So bring us your personal experience, your perspectives, and your background. It's in our differences that we will find the power to keep revolutionizing the way the world listens.
At Spotify, we are passionate about inclusivity and making sure our entire recruitment process is accessible to everyone. We have ways to request reasonable accommodations during the interview process and help assist in what you need. If you need accommodations at any stage of the application or interview process, please let us know - we're here to support you in any way we can.
Spotify transformed music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Our mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the chance to enjoy and be passionate about these creators. Everything we do is driven by our love for music and podcasting. Today, we are the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service. Så ansöker du
