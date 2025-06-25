Project Manager
2025-06-25
Assignment Description:
Program & Portfolio Lead for our client in Västerås!
We are looking for an experienced IS Project Manager to lead and coordinate a portfolio of IS projects and programs on-site at the client's location in Västerås. In this role, you will be responsible for the end-to-end management of IS initiatives - ensuring timely delivery, within budget, and in alignment with business requirements and quality standards. You will work closely with both internal stakeholders and external partners to drive successful execution.
Key Responsibilities:
Plan, lead, and manage the IS program/project portfolio in line with business objectives
Ensure successful delivery of project outcomes through effective coordination of resources
Act as the primary liaison with functional/business leadership for portfolio priorities
Implement and promote a scalable and flexible project execution methodology
Lead the PMO team and oversee portfolio governance and health tracking
Identify, assess, and mitigate risks at both project and program levels
Serve as the main escalation point for critical project issues
Qualifications:
Proven experience managing complex IS/IT programs and project portfolios
Strong leadership and stakeholder management abilities
Familiarity with both agile and traditional project management methodologies
Ability to coordinate cross-functional teams across business and technical domains
Excellent communication skills in English (both written and verbal)
Experience in a global, matrixed organization is a plus
Details:
Start Date: 2025-08-18
End Date: 2026-08-17
Location: On-site, Västerås, Sweden
Language Requirements: English (Swedish is a plus but not mandatory)
