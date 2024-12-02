Project Manager
BYD Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2024-12-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BYD Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Key Responsibilities:
Be responsible for all aspects of BYD store Cl design including exterior and interior decoration, visual merchandising and window display, etc. in coordination with the headquarters;
To retain the brand visual, implement and maintain brand visual merchandise guidelines and directives;
Create Cl standards manual, routinely review and update content as needed, and monitor
Cl standards and execution in stores;
Implement and control visual merchandising, display budget, and vendor management;
Contract and Payments management;
Sales Support: work with the sales team to support the BYD Cl guidelines and plan for new store development projects. Other active support to store events & sales campaign;
Communicating regularly with the sales team and marketing function on all visual projects, highlighting any issues and concerns.
Support all kinds of brand activities if necessary. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30
E-post: Yeats.mu@byd.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BYD Sweden AB
(org.nr 559228-2312) Jobbnummer
9041302