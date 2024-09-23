Project Manager
2024-09-23
Project Manager, Stoneridge in Örebro
Stoneridge Electronics AB in Örebro is now looking for an experienced Project Manager with a strong business mindset.
At Stoneridge, we're revolutionizing the automotive, commercial vehicle, agriculture, and off-highway industries. Our technologies are aligned with industry megatrends and are making vehicles intelligent, safer, and more efficient.
As a project manager within change management, you will lead change projects to our products in serial production. You are responsible for leading the projects and ensuring that the goals for timing, quality and cost are met and that the development process is followed. From the pre-study phase where the feasibility study and the business case are made throughout the execution phase including, engineering and verification of mechanics, electronics, software as well as product validation, purchasing and industrialization.
As a project manager you will be in direct contact with our external OEM customers to make sure they are informed, and their expectations are fulfilled. Your main internal interface will be a cross-functional project team, most often including design, production, procurement, sales and other support functions. The teams vary in size depending on the scope of the projects, approximately 3-10 members distributed in different locations. Our main sites are in Sweden, Netherlands, Estonia, Mexico, Brazil and United States.
We offer
A global atmosphere with colleagues all over the globe
Possibilities to grow and develop in a fast-growing, ever-changing environment.
Collective agreement (Teknikavtalet) with occupational pension (ITP), insurance packages e.g.
Wellness allowance
30 days of vacation and flexible working time
Responsibilities
Lead and manage several global change projects simultaneously
Responsible for enforcing compliance with processes and methods
Plan and schedule project timelines, milestones and deliverables using MS Project or Planview
Track, follow up and deliver on project milestones and deliverables
Manage changes in the project and identify potential risks
Create business case and follow up on budget and forecasts for the project
Effectively communicate project expectations and decisions to team members and other stakeholders including management
Coach, mentor and motivate project team members
Build, develop and grow customer relationships
Contribute to developing processes and tools
Qualifications
Science or Master Science in project management or engineering, or equivalent background
Minimum 3+ year work experience from project management or similar tasks
Good knowledge of the automotive market with strong interest in automotive trends, design and development
Good knowledge in MS projects or Planview or similar project planning tools
Fluent in Swedish and English is a must, both written and verbally
Personal competencies
In this role we need a person who have strong networking and relationship building skills to be able to give our customers the best experience
You need also to have great ability to manage and lead other persons in small or large groups to be able to coach and guide the project team members to success.
Excellent communication skills is needed to secure transparency in the communication both internal and external to make sure all stakeholders are informed about status and expectations.
To be result and solution oriented is important to lead the project in the right direction and to reach our targets.
Structure is something we highly values and in this role it is important that the PM make sure our process is followed to secure the high quality we want our products to have.
About the employment
Type of employment: Permanent position
Scope: Full-time employment
Salary: Monthly salary
Location: Örebro
How to apply:
Please apply with CV and personal letter, written in English
Apply already today, since we are working with an ongoing selection, the position might be filled before the advert expires.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
