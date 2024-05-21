Project Manager

Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Upplands-Bro
2024-05-21


Visa alla datajobb i Upplands-Bro, Järfälla, Sollentuna, Upplands Väsby, Sigtuna eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Upplands-Bro

We have a requirement for the position of Project Manager with one of our client.
Location: Gothenburg
Requirements:
• Experience in planning, testing, adapting, upgrading and rolling out IT systems in complex organizations.
• Experience with solutions regarding agreements, orders, assignments, invoicing.
• 10 years of experience in project management
• Good knowledge of logistics/transport operations, ,Barkfors T5 transport management system
• Good knowledge of the waste industry
• Good Communication & Organisation skills with meritorious competence in English.
Merit:
Good understanding of IT- technical issues
Good understanding of flows and processes
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Application Deadline: 24-05-2024
Expected Start Date: 01-07-2024

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-24
E-post: info@progalaxy.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Professional Galaxy AB (org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta)
197 30  BRO

Jobbnummer
8696864

Prenumerera på jobb från Professional Galaxy AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB: