Project Manager
2024-05-21
We have a requirement for the position of Project Manager with one of our client.
Location: Gothenburg
Requirements:
• Experience in planning, testing, adapting, upgrading and rolling out IT systems in complex organizations.
• Experience with solutions regarding agreements, orders, assignments, invoicing.
• 10 years of experience in project management
• Good knowledge of logistics/transport operations, ,Barkfors T5 transport management system
• Good knowledge of the waste industry
• Good Communication & Organisation skills with meritorious competence in English.
Merit:
Good understanding of IT- technical issues
Good understanding of flows and processes
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Application Deadline: 24-05-2024
Expected Start Date: 01-07-2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-24
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Professional Galaxy AB
