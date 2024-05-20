Project Manager
We have a requirement for the position of Project Manager IAM for one of our clients.
Location: Sundsvall
Requirements:
• Must have experience in leading and/or developing IAM processes in larger organizations
• Must have good technical knowledge and understanding in the IAM area
• Must have experience in developing solution architecture in the area
• Must be able to start the work at 100% starting 2024-08-12
• The consultant must work physically on site in Sundsvall municipality's premises for at least three days a week during the time within the assignment.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 8 months
Application deadline: 25-05-2024
