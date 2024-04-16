Project Manager
Join us at AstraZeneca, a global leader in pharmaceutical development, as we embark on an exciting journey of digital transformation. We are seeking a Project Manager to join our Accelerated Pharmaceutical Development (APD) platform team. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to our mission of delivering life-changing medicines by leveraging ground breaking technology and data.
What you will do:
As a Platform Project Manager, you will lead delivery from the APD platform team, bridging the gap between technical project management and business partnership. You will be responsible for delivering effective solutions that align with customer and business needs in the fast-paced pharmaceutical development domain. Your role will involve leading cross-functional project teams globally, managing budgets and schedules, engaging with key business stakeholders, and ensuring adherence to established standards, quality, and compliance requirements.
Essential Skills/Experience:
*
Experience with delivering Agile projects, incremental work and frequent releases that offer outstanding business value.
*
Experience leading the platform schedule and scope while balancing timely and regular value deliveries.
*
Expertise in Jira Airfocus, and other tools including configuring and connecting to dev tools that are part of the PM & SDLC ecosystem.
*
Broad understanding of IT systems and technology implemented within a business context.
*
Experience managing and controlling finance
*
Experience leading and developing project teams with a diverse blend of skills and capabilities
*
Managed IT resources and external service providers
*
Working with Early Science, Chemistry Manufacturing Controls, or GMP teams
Desirable Skills/Experience:
*
Master's degree
*
Project Management certifications (PMP)
*
Experience working in a global organization where stakeholders and project team members are geographically dispersed.
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we dare to disrupt an industry and change lives. work has a direct impact on patients, transforming our ability to develop life-changing medicines. We empower the business to perform at its peak by delivering extraordinary technology and data solutions. We're part of a global company that's investing in a bold digital strategy; to become a truly data-led enterprise that disrupts the entire industry. With investment behind us, there's no slowing us down. There's no better place to make a big impact.
Our spectacular campus in Gothenburg is one of AstraZeneca's three strategic science centers. The site is home to over 2,800 employees, from more than 50 different nationalities. And the site itself has been designed with collaboration in mind. From the Coffee Lab to exercise areas, we've built a series of environments where innovation can happen.
We offer competitive salaries and excellent benefits, such as extra paid Holiday, Private Medical Benefit, on-site Work Out and much, much more.
Ready to make a difference? Apply today and join us in our mission to change lives through the power of technology and innovation!
