About Flower and EPC Team.
Flower serves as the technological backbone enabling society to embrace renewable electricity as its primary energy source. We firmly believe that electricity represents the future and serves as the most effective means to combat greenhouse gas emissions. Our vision entails spearheading fundamental changes within the electricity landscape.
Operating a cutting-edge virtual power plant (VPP), Flower harnesses a diverse and extensive array of power-generating and power-consuming assets. Through optimization, we maximize the benefits to the electricity system at local, regional, and system-wide levels. Currently, we are focused on developing exceptional energy refining solutions, connecting over 5,000 existing assets to our Power Refinery Platform.
Flower is expanding its team and entering an exciting phase of launching our in-house Engineering-Procurement- Engineering (EPC) team.
About the Role.
EPC is a business function within the Asset Development & Partnerships (ADP). ADP is responsible for the development of the battery energy storage systems (BESS). The EPC team takes care of the execution of in-house projects that come through Mergers & Acquisitions or from ADP pipeline. This includes the procurement of electrical equipment, evaluation of electrical drawings and specifications, reviewing building & construction drawings, and managing the construction and commissioning phase of each project.
The Project Manager at Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) team will be responsible for managing projects from procurement of the electrical equipment all the way to the construction of the systems as well as assisting the Asset Development & Partnerships team with technical information for the permitting phase of their projects.
We expect you to have broad knowledge and experience in Electrical and Construction Engineering. You are comfortable working on several projects at the same time making technical decisions, reviewing technical reports and drawings, building, and maintaining relationships with stakeholders, supervising the construction, and being a subject matter expert for the company regarding the electrical equipment of our projects. We believe that you have excellent interpersonal, communication, negotiation, and problem-solving skills. You are proactive, creative, and solution-oriented capable of working with little supervision and on multiple projects at the same time.
The role will include business travel.
Main Requirements:
• A degree in Electrical Engineering, Power Electronics or equivalent qualifications & experience.
• 2-3+ years of experience in Project Management, ideally construction management in Germany/Austria/Switzerland.
• Knowledge in the procurement of electrical equipment, such as transformers, BESS, Power Conversion Systems (PCS), switchgears, cables, UPS, etc.
• Fully understand the electrical construction drawings and make sure that they are communicated clearly to stakeholders and implemented on-site.
• Knowledge of German/Austrian/Swiss power distribution and generation systems.
• Familiar with construction processes including budgeting, scheduling, requests for proposals, requests for information, etc.
• Excellent communication, leadership, analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent written and spoken German and English. Swedish is a plus as well as French, and/or Dutch.
Task & responsibilities
• Manage several procurement and construction projects simultaneously.
• Work closely with the Project Engineers, Integrations Engineers, and other Project & Construction Managers.
• Create and/or review Single-Line Diagrams, electrical specifications, and other electrical construction drawings.
• Be the representative of Flower at all site inspections as needed to ensure that the electrical installation and groundwork comply with Flower's expectations and contracted deliverables.
• Assist the Asset Management & Partnership domain in meetings and understanding technical communication as needed for their projects.
• Knowledge and understanding of electrical equipment and power distribution and generation system designs.
• Responsible for ordering systems and components for responsible projects managing the process from procurement to delivery + installation + handover to Prequalification & Integrations.
• Maintaining industry knowledge on relevant wider issues and representations within the power sector.
• Manage project engineers.
Apply.
If you are passionate about implementing solutions that can accelerate the energy transition and want to work in a dynamic and challenging environment, please apply for this exciting opportunity. We offer a competitive salary, a flexible work schedule, and a comprehensive benefits package. We encourage interested candidates to apply promptly by submitting their CVs along with a concise motivational letter. In your letter, kindly provide insights into your personality, career aspirations, and specific reasons for your interest in the position and joining Flower.
Location.
Our office, located at Söder Mälarstrand 21, offers panoramic views of Stockholm City, including iconic landmarks such as the City Hall and Riddarfjärden. It is conveniently situated in close proximity to both Slussen and Gamla Stan subway stations.
