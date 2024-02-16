Project Manager
Opera Sweden AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2024-02-16
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Opera Sweden AB i Linköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently seeking a Project Manager to become an integral part of Opera's team dedicated to overseeing Opera for Android activities.
As a Project Manager you will collaborate closely with our dedicated team and report directly to the VP of Product. Your primary responsibility will be to ensure seamless coordination and execution of Opera for Android projects.
We are in search of an individual who combines a strategic mindset with hands-on project management skills. Your role will involve planning, executing, and monitoring projects from initiation to completion. A key aspect of this position is the ability to take ownership of the entire project life cycle.
Role & Responsibilities:
Develop a comprehensive project plan, including scope, timelines, and resource requirements.
Communicate project progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders in a timely and clear manner.
Implement quality control measures to ensure project outputs meet defined criteria.
Facilitate effective communication within the project team and across stakeholders.
Job Requirements:
Minimum of 4 years of experience in project management.
Detail-oriented, organized, and capable of handling multiple tasks simultaneously.
Technical background and experience in the mobile industry are advantageous.
Proactive and adaptable approach is equally important.
Strong mediation and interpersonal skills that enable you to solve technical and resources challenges
Excellent communication skills in English
What's on Offer:
Flat organizational structure with short decision-making processes that boost your creativity and drive
A team of experienced and supportive individuals that fosters a friendly work atmosphere
Professional skill development
A diverse and inclusive workplace
Smart working technology
Interested?
We are actively reviewing applications, so apply now! We are looking forward to hearing from you.
Diversity and Inclusion:
At Opera, we deeply value diversity and inclusion as integral parts of our organizational culture. We believe that embracing diversity enriches our business and makes us more resilient. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment that welcomes individuals from all backgrounds, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, faith, belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, social background, age, and disability.
About Us:
Opera is a prominent web innovator that has been at the forefront of internet technology for over 25 years. With an ever-expanding community of millions of monthly active users, Opera remains dedicated to delivering extraordinary online experiences. Opera offers a diverse range of products and services to users worldwide, including cutting-edge PC and mobile browsers like Opera One or Opera GX notable for their built-in VPN, AdBlock, and Cashback extension, enhancing security and convenience for our users. Other products include our newsreader, communication platforms, the first built-in AI: Aria, as well as gaming and sports-related apps. This comprehensive suite of products is designed to meet the diverse needs and preferences of Opera's growing user base.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera has a global presence with major hubs in Poland, China, Spain, and Sweden, coupled with operations spanning numerous other countries. As a publicly traded company, Opera is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol 'OPRA'. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering unparalleled user experiences, Opera is poised to continue leading the way in web technology and online services. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Opera Sweden AB
(org.nr 556556-8770)
Repslagaregatan 21 (visa karta
)
582 22 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Opera Software Jobbnummer
8476496