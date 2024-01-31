Project Manager
We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
Tasks and Responsibilities:
Create project plans and budgets for product development projects to meet goal and objectives.
Secure resources (personnel and financial) to finalize project on time and in accordance with specification.
Manage change requests associated with the product development.
Lead and secure the quality work for your projects under research and development and those projects currently under launch throughout the business.
Hold and document meetings with customers within the projects.
Work with continuous improvement related to project (management) and process execution.
Qualifications and Experience:
10+ experience in project management with proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal authority.
Worked at a company developing complex products with both hardware and software.
Worked at a company that has its own production/assembly factories.
Experience collaborating cross-functionally with different business stakeholders and team members
Experience of full life-cycle projects
Experience in active risk management and mitigation plans execution.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy. Så ansöker du
