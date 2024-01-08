Project Manager
The future is green, and we are moving quickly there. Talga enables this movement by establishing a sustainable, vertically integrated European source of advanced materials and battery anodes for the growing lithium battery industry. As the owner of natural graphite deposits of the highest quality in the world, access to clean Nordic renewable energy and streamlined production processes, Talga is uniquely positioned to become a key player in the growing green economy.
With operations in northern Sweden, R&D and sales in Great Britain, processing and distribution in Germany and the group's headquarters in Western Australia, Talga is a global company. The Talga group currently has around 60 employees.
Are you attracted by the opportunity to work as a key player in the delivery of our Vittangi Anode Project, Europe's first and only Anode factory? As a Project Manager at Talga you'll become a part of the journey towards making the world's most sustainable batteries and consumer products.
The Role
As a Project Manager you will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of projects, from planning and design to completion. You'll work closely with Engineering and Procurement and Construction Management Consultants to ensure that projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the required standards and specifications.
You will be a core member of Talga's project development team.
You will:
Leading projects and cross-functional project internal and external team members
Manage engineers and contractors and ensure proper coordination across disciplines
Responsible for the overall planning, design and execution of projects
Ensure that the projects are performing according to time, cost and quality standards
Advancing quality achievement and performance improvement throughout the organization and interaction with external and internal stakeholders
The role is based in Luleå. Traveling is needed to build up new production sites in Europe in the future. With the Vittangi Anode Project, travel to Vittangi on a regular basis are needed throughout the project and commissioning.
To succeed in the role, you must have:
At least 10-15 years of experience in project management in the process industry, preferable in Mineral / Chemical or Battery industry, with demonstratable previous experience as Project Manager on large projects either on the client or consultant side of the industry. Whilst experience from the Swedish/European process industry, permit and regulation is beneficial, it is not essential.
You have a degree in Engineering, Construction Management or equivalent.
It's important that you have inspiring leadership skills and the ability to motivate and guide people, the capability to make decisions and the ability to resolve complex problems. You have a high level of safety and quality awareness.
It's required that you have high communication skills in English since you will be working in an international environment. Swedish language skills would be beneficial, but not essential.
As a person you are:
The person we are looking for is driven, structured and committed. You thrive by leading others and work towards common goals. You enjoy working in a fast-moving entrepreneurial and international context.
Application
The position is full-time and based in Luleå, Sweden. We handle applications continuously and the position can be filled during the application period, so send your application as soon as possible to: recruitment@talgagroup.com
We handle applications on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled during the application period, therefore, send in your application as soon as possible.
Applications close on 7 February 2025.
A sustainable culture
At Talga, our culture is actively built and lived by all employees.
With us, you will make an impact. We make decisions and take actions that have a strong positive effect. We act with intention and care to create products with a purpose for the companies that define the future.
You will be reliable. We are reliable and trusted to fulfill our commitments. We stick to our promises, no matter what. We stick to our principles and stay true to our vision to fulfill our mission and goals.
You will get to be inventive. We have an entrepreneurial spirit to find the better way. We apply original thinking to envision the ideal outcome. We are determined to make the better way a reality.
You will work transparently. We take full ownership of our business and provide visibility into our processes as we scale up and grow. We are responsible for our actions and have an obligation to strive for excellence in everything we do.
You will be in an environment where the ceiling is high, where empathy and humanity are cornerstones of how we work and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.
We offer equal employment opportunities regardless of origin, skin colour, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, religion, nationality, ethnic background, functional variation and age.
