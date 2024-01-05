Project Manager
2024-01-05
OHB Sweden is the largest Swedish satellite manufacturer with over 30 years of space heritage. OHB Sweden has been responsible for all national Swedish missions since the 1980's and was also the prime of the only ESA mission which went to the Moon (SMART-1). OHB Sweden is an end-to-end provider of space systems and develops, builds, tests, and operates satellites for different kinds of space missions within communications, Earth observation, space research, and exploration. OHB Sweden has developed specific expertise within AOCS and Propulsion sub-systems and pioneered autonomous rendezvous and formation flying thanks to the Prisma program. As a Propulsion sub-system provider OHB Sweden has the opportunity to serve all key players of the European Space industry and counts as one of the leaders in Europe in this field. In all domains, OHB Sweden is active in the European and Swedish institutional markets as well as in the commercial market. The headquarters of OHB Sweden in Kista is home to around 90 highly qualified international employees. We see ourselves as an agile and innovative team for which the competence, enthusiasm, and dedication of each team member is a key asset. OHB Sweden is a member of the OHB SE Group which currently employs over 3000 people and is the 3rd largest Space company in Europe.
For more information please visit www.ohb-sweden.se
Project Manager
OHB Sweden is currently searching for a Project Manager to the premises in Kista/ Stockholm.
The Project Manager is overall responsible for the execution of his/her projects in the company and towards the Customers. The projects can include the development, integration and delivery of a Satellite, a Propulsion Sub-system or AOCS sub-system. The position is a key function in the company with impact on many areas, including the financial standing and the reputation of the company.
The Project Manager has functional manager responsibility for his/her project team (up to 10 - 25 people depending on the project and project phase) in the frame of the project activities. He/she has the full responsibility for On Quality, On Time and On Cost delivery of his/her project.
The Project Manager is a member of the Project Office team and reports to the Head of Project Office.
Main tasks:
Main formal interface to the Customer for the projects under his/her responsibility
Lead the OHB Sweden project team in line with the Project requirements and our project management processes. The project team generally consists of members of the engineering team, MAIT/production team, Quality department, and members of the Project Office team.
Control and steer projects and initiate remedial actions in case of cost overruns, technical issues or schedule slippage.
Resource planning to secure resources in the matrix of projects/departments in collaboration with the departments managers.
Contribute to prioritization in case of resource conflicts/overload
Negotiate with customers regarding changes to project baselines (scope, schedule and cost)
Your work experience:
Proven experience as Project Manager with a track record of covering technical and programmatic aspects (financial, schedule, contractual)
Experience from complex technical development and international collaboration is preferable. Experience from the space industry is an advantage, but not a must.
Your educational background:
Academic degree, preferable from a technical university or similar
Strong knowledge of project management discipline and methodology
Sound technical understanding of mechanical, thermal, electrical, electronical disciplines
You as a person:
We believe that you are best suited for the position if the following are in your personality and way of working:
Ability to effectively negotiate, build consensus, anticipate, and solve problems, internally and externally
Capable of making informed decisions and standing by them
Authentic leadership style, leading with integrity
Ability to communicate clearly and professionally to different stakeholders, internally and externally
Team player
Ability to work efficiently under high workload
An interest in the commercial aspects of your projects and achieving a positive commercial outcome.
You need to be fluent in English, both spoken and written. Swedish is an advantage but not a must.
Details for the position
It is a full- time position located in Kista/Stockholm. Starting date on agreement.
Due to export control regulations, an employee in this position is required to have citizenship within the EU or NATO.
In this position Avanti Rekrytering & Interim cooperates with OHB Sweden and our interviews are held ongoing. I you have questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact Inez Almquist.
