Project Manager
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
As project manager you will contribute to Networks' strategy for the Radio Portfolio by leading forward leaning SW projects.
PEU RU Software is a unit in Engineering Unit HW (EUHW), with the role to put SW on the Radio map. We are a distributed team, dedicated to lead SW development for the Radio portfolio with clear interfaces within EU HW and towards other EUs. Our organization is built on key competences, innovation and collaboration for business and technology leadership.
The project manager needs to possess a strong R&D experience to take on the role to lead prioritized SW projects to success in a sophisticated and fast changing environment.
What you will do
Leading SW development projects to fulfill customer commitments and Radio Portfolio plans.
Lead RU SW development, towards common project objectives and customer delivery
Drive stakeholder management incl. reporting to project steering
Evolve and implement ways of working in line with strategic direction for SW in the Radio Portfolio
Implement project structures with clear responsibilities.
Manage the short- and long-term capability.
You need to have an excellent ability to manage different stakeholders, inclusive and transparent communication, involve and engage with cross organizational teams.
You will bring
A University degree (MSc or BSc) or equivalent
Excellent program and project management skills
Proven R&D and leadership experience
Extensive experience of the Network 's Radio Portfolio
Experience from Software development projects
Experience from running projects across organizations.
Excellent stakeholder management skills
E2E product development knowledge
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Please note that all applications have to go through SF and applications outside SF would not be considered.
Please reach out to the Talent Acquisition Specialist - Sandhya Singh (sandhya.singh@ericsson.com
) in case you need any clarification.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) ||
Req ID: 738528 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8307814