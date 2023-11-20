Project Manager
Nynas Ab (publ) / Byggjobb / Nynäshamn Visa alla byggjobb i Nynäshamn
2023-11-20
, Trosa
, Salem
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nynas Ab (publ) i Nynäshamn
, Stockholm
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
The Engineering Department in Manufacturing is responsible for the specification and delivery of capital projects for Nynas, encompassing stand-alone projects, a portfolio of smaller plant additions and modifications, environmental projects, investigations, and early phase study work. The team also provides engineering support to the refineries and businesses throughout the Nynas group.
About the role
As a Project Manager you will be assigned to one or more projects in the Nynas capital projects portfolio, reporting to the Head of Project Engineering. Projects may include activities in multiple geographical locations, such as Gothenburg or the home office in Nynäshamn.
The Project Manager is fully responsible for directing their project resources across the matrix engineering organization as well as dedicated external consultants and contractor teams to ensure the projects fulfil their commitments to the business in terms of HSEQ, functionality, cost and schedule. As a day to day manager for your assigned projects, you will be responsible for risk management and mitigation, project reporting and communication with the wider Nynas organisation.
The Project Manager is expected to contribute to the development and structured implementation of the Nynas project associated tools. You'll also use your experience to assist in the development of more junior members of the team.
About you
Our project managers have demonstrated relevant experience in project management, project engineering or similar project roles. You are a person that communicates across disciplines, effectively directing work in a matrix organization and are skilled at managing a diverse group of stakeholders within and external to your projects.
We also see that you have:
A demonstrable track record of on time, to budget and above all safe project delivery.
An ability to manage change and uncertainty, anticipating problems through good risk management.
Experience of managing project execution within tight schedules
A background in hydrocarbon, chemical or process industries is desirable but not essential.
Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English.
What we offer
We offer an interesting position, where you have the chance to develop your skills, and work with dedicated colleagues on challenging projects. You will be provided with the opportunity to grow, and be supported within an established and successful company, with a clear growth strategy.
You have the advantages of an international corporation with the possibility to develop your career along many different paths. Here at Nynas, every individual is a key player. Join us in our transition towards a more sustainable society!
About Nynas
We have made it our business to unlock oil's potential and provide value to our customers around the world.
When you have a magical substance that can dissolve, purify, lubricate, cool, insulate, bind and protect - why would you burn it? Nynas is a different kind of oil company. Working together with our customers, we tap into the full potential of oil to help create valuable applications for end-users and society. Wherever you look, you will see products and services made - or made possible by - using Nynas' naphthenic oils and bitumen.
At Nynas we are committed to achieving sustainable development in parallel with the company's ambitions for growth and profitability. Strict company policies are in place to ensure that our business operates in line with objectives related to safety, human rights, business ethics, the environment, and other materiality areas.
Contact & application
We look forward to reading your application! If you have any questions about the position, please contact Chris Winby, Head of Project Engineering, tel 072-532 33 39. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nynas AB
(org.nr 556029-2509), https://hcvl.fa.em2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX/requisitions/preview/173
Raffinaderivägen (visa karta
)
149 82 NYNÄSHAMN Arbetsplats
Nynas Ab (publ) Jobbnummer
8276212