Project Manager
2023-11-10
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
At ABB Process Industries we are offering a range of solutions within automation, electrification and digital solutions. The fourth industrial revolution is here and we at ABB have decided to be at the forefront of this new industrial era.
We see a trend of expanding growth with pulp & paper and process automation as emerging market. To meet the demands, ABB have set high goals and a strong strategy with increased focus on digitalization and sustainability.
As the business is growing, we are now increasing our capacity in our Project Management Office by hiring a Project Manager, with location in Västerås, Sweden.
As a Project Manager we offer you a strong developing position where you get the opportunity to work with the latest technology, develop your knowledge and be a part of a great team. If you are passionate about helping our customers to be more competitive and reduce their global footprint by setting new standard in the Swedish process industry, don't hesitate to send in your application.
Join ABB and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy.
This position reports to
Head of Project Management Office
Your responsibilities
Ensure projects are executed according to budgeted time, cost and scope/quality.
Build a strong team around you, strive to show leadership and be courageous to change the status quo.
Monitoring projects to ensure best practices in cost control, resource efficiency and Health, Safety & Environment (HSE)
Representing ABB at site and lead project site work.
Building strong relationships with customers and stakeholders
Run several projects at the same time, in varying sizes.
Live ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
You will have a work that includes responsibility, variation, problem solving, technical challenges, highly skilled colleagues, and an exciting international workplace where sustainability, design and digitalization are in focus.
Your background
A Bachelor engineering degree or preferably a Master 's degree, or equivalent.
Background in project management, preferably at least 5 years.
Experience of running industrial projects is merited.
You are results-oriented, strategic and have a structured approach to work.
Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken alike, is required.
More about us
Process Industries division delivers complete electrification and automation solutions, industry-specific products and lifecycle services across industries. Engineering and delivering automation solutions from device to monitoring and control make our customers get more out of their investment; digitalization solutions including collaborative operations and augmented reality help improve plant and enterprise productivity, reduce maintenance and energy costs. Our engineering, project management, services and solutions portfolio covers a wide range of industries - Mining, Pulp & Paper, Metals, Aluminum and Cement, Data centers and Food and Beverage
Recruiting Bjorn Svedlund, +46 722 30 01 60, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724-64 46 88.
Welcome to apply the latest by the 7th of December, 2023. Please note that selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the last day of application.
