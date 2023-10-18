Project Manager - Warehouse Management
Infotree Service Sweden Filial / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infotree Service Sweden Filial i Stockholm
, Finspång
, Gävle
, Linköping
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Job Title: Logistics Project Manager Consultant (Projektledare)
Company: Infotree Global Solutions / Police Authorities
Location: Stockholm
Job Type: Consultant, Permanent contract of employment.
Level of experiece: Intermediate
We are looking for a consultant for our customer, the Police Authority, for the following assignment:
The project manager will be responsible for planning and managing the logistics for incoming and outgoing deliveries of products/hardware. The project manager is part of the establishment team. The assignment involves dialogue and contact with several internal contact points, both within the organization and other groups within the IT department.
The task involves exporting content in Excel templates and compiling a list of products needed for each camera installation. A camera installation is defined as a cohesive geographic area where cameras are to be installed for police surveillance. Based on the product lists, the project manager compiles picking lists. The project manager packs and places equipment/products on pallets and ensures that the correct equipment/products are sent to the right address on time, based on information from the task leader, to enable camera installation. The project manager should always have access to updated inventory balances with the help of warehouse personnel so that they can inform the group leader when purchases need to be made.
The project manager receives product deliveries themselves and repacks them on pallets to send the products further after receiving confirmation and entering the products into Excel templates. The project manager will work closely with the establishment teams in the Camera Group, warehouse personnel, and the organization's camera groups.
The project manager also maintains close contact with suppliers to ensure precise control over incoming products.
For this assignment, strong social skills are required since the task involves many contact points both within and outside the organization. Furthermore, it requires that you are very precise and structured in your work.
Mandatory Qualifications:
• Must have documented experience of completing high school education.
• Must have a minimum of 3 years of documented experience in warehouse management (inbound and outbound shipments).
• Must have a minimum of 3 years of documented experience in processes within warehouse and logistics.
• Must have good knowledge and documented experience in working with Excel.
• Must have good verbal and written communication skills in Swedish.
Start Date: As soon as possible after a successful background check.
End Date: December 25, 2024
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV.
• Information about when you are available to start the assignment.
• In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment, referring to previous consulting assignments, employment, education, and personal qualities.
Information regarding security clearance:
The Police Authority places high demands on the consultant's security and confidentiality awareness. Security screening with a background check and the signing of a security protection agreement in accordance with the Security Protection Act (2018:585) may be conducted by the consultant or the consultant's employer before the Assignment Agreement can take effect. Swedish citizenship may be required. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infotree Service Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516410-9406), https://www.infotreeglobal.com Arbetsplats
Infotree Global Solutions Kontakt
Maciej Stolarczyk maciej.stolarczyk@infotreeglobal.com +48539937276 Jobbnummer
8200051