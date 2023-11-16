Project Manager - Technical
2023-11-16
GlobalLogic Sweden is invitine a talanted Program Manager to join the Engineering team In Stockholm.
As a Program Manager - Engineering Operations and Communications, you will be responsible for driving operational excellence within our engineering department and fostering effective communication across various teams and stakeholders. You will work closely with engineering leaders, cross-functional teams, and external vendors to streamline processes, implement best practices, and ensure efficient project management. Also, there are lots of opportunity to manage bleeding-edge features because of launching new sites,.
At the same time, we're still running 30+ prominent public sites on the current tech, so you'll keep these critical systems operational. Your contributions amplify the efforts of our engineers, developer advocates, and tech writers, ensuring that developer experience is great from end to end.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in engineering, business, communications, or a related field.
Proven experience as a program manager, project manager, or similar role, preferably in a technology-driven organization.
Strong project management skills with the ability to manage multiple projects concurrently.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively across all levels of the organization.
Experience in managing execution and working with software engineers and product managers.
Excellent written, verbal and presentation communication skills.
Onsite requirement:
The Vendor Program Manager role must be on-site with the engineering team due to the specific communication and program management demands of the position
Communication support:
Being on-site ensures immediate access to team members and vendors, facilitating spontaneous discussions, brainstorming sessions, and quick problem-solving. This proximity is essential for seamless coordination.
Contextual Understanding:
Effective program management hinges on a deep understanding of engineering operations.
Being on-site allows the program manager to immerse themselves in the environment, gaining firsthand knowledge and insights critical for making informed decisions.
Job Responsibilities:
Collaborate with engineering leadership to define and execute strategies for optimizing engineering operations.
Develop and implement communication plans for major projects, updates, and initiatives.
Generate reports and insights to help make informed decisions and drive improvements.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the engineering department.
Establish and maintain clear communication channels within the organization, ensuring that information flows effectively.
Work closely with cross-functional teams to align communication strategies and messaging.
Develop and implement communication plans for major projects, updates, and initiatives.
