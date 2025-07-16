Project Manager - Technical Investigations
Finspång
A Snapshot of Your Day
Are you a dedicated project manager who would enjoy working in a dynamic product organization? As a Project Manager for Technical Investigations, you will get an outstanding opportunity to work with high impact problem-solving. Your mission is to lead a project team to investigate complex technical issues by identifying the underlying root cause, analyze what can be done to prevent it from occurring in the future, or to reduce the consequences if it does. This role gives you the opportunity to have a significant responsibility and impact on the success of our business!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Lead and execute Task force projects for significant site and fleet issues to support fast solution development and site implementation in accordance with the PIP process.
* Lead a team of technical engineers and experts to identify the root cause of major engineering problems in accordance with the PIP process.
* Be responsible for communicating the investigation status to internal and external customers and following the decided review process.
* Take ownership for final documentation of RCA and that new identified or unresolved issues that need further action are handed over to the responsible function.
* You structure and plan the activities in the projects well in time, and according to the agreements that we have with our customers.
* Work actively with customer care and customer satisfaction in your projects.
What You Bring
* Previous experience of international business, such as sales or project management.
* A good overall gas turbine and general technical engineering knowledge.
* Knowledge about our products and markets, or experience from the Oil & Gas industry and Power Generation is beneficial.
* A good team spirit and strong cooperation skills with different people and cultures.
* A can-do approach with good execution skills and knowledge how to act proactively.
* A strong drive and dedication that will make a difference every day together with a curiosity to solve problems
About the Team
Here you will join a team that today consists of 12 committed colleagues. We are in an exciting journey where we both are growing in numbers and developing our competences and way of doing. A big focus is to develop new tools to reduce the lead time for investigations, like generative AI, and we hope you would like to tag along!
The Product Lifecycle office is responsible for our turbines during the whole product life cycle, from development to long term service maintenance. This includes product support, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Fault report responsibility, and providing third level customer support for technical issues. We are also accountable for customer communication strategy related to product information.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: (1) https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Don't hesitate - apply already today, but not later than 2025-05-10.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Jan Bergmark at jan.bergmark@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Ellen Fogler at ellen.johansson@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, anders.fors@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10
Siemens Energy AB
Siemens Energy
