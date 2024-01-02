Project Manager - Sustainability (Senior Level)
Are you a seasoned professional in sustainable development with a strong background in architecture with a thorough technical understanding of building systems, and project management? Urbs Systems AB is seeking an experienced Project Manager to lead our initiatives in the USA and India. If you are passionate about sustainable design, possess a bachelor's in architecture, a master's in sustainability, and have a proven track record of successfully managing projects, we want to hear from you.
Position: Project Manager - Sustainability (Senior Level)
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Travel: Required (India and USA)
Responsibilities:
As a Senior Project Manager at Urbs, your key responsibilities will include:
• Technical Leadership: Provide technical leadership with a strong focus on sustainable building design and HVAC systems.
• Project Management: Oversee and manage sustainable development projects in the USA and India, ensuring successful and timely delivery.
• Design Expertise: Utilize your expertise in architecture to contribute to the design process, ensuring sustainability is integrated into every aspect.
• HVAC Systems: Apply technical understanding of HVAC systems to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability in building projects.
• Client Interaction: Engage with clients to understand their sustainability goals and translate them into actionable project plans.
• Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with internal teams and external stakeholders to ensure seamless project execution.
• Visual Content Creation: Develop visually appealing content, including infographics, animations, and presentations, to explain complex sustainability concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
• Budget Management: Oversee project budgets and ensure cost-effectiveness in sustainability initiatives.
• Quality Assurance: Ensure the accuracy and consistency of all design work, paying meticulous attention to detail.
Qualifications:
To be the ideal candidate, you should possess:
• Bachelor's in architecture, industrial design or urban design: Strong foundation in architectural principles and urban design.
• Specialization in Sustainability: In-depth knowledge of sustainability concepts and practices.
• Minimum 5 years of Experience: Proven track record in project management, specifically in sustainable development.
• Technical Understanding: Experience in developing technical drawings with an expertise in HVAC systems and technical aspects of sustainable building design.
• Project Experience: Hands-on experience managing projects in either the USA or India.
• Communication Skills: Excellent communication skills in English; proficiency in Hindi is a bonus.
• Travel: Willingness to travel to India and the USA for project requirements.
• Leadership: Demonstrated leadership skills in guiding cross-functional teams.
What We Offer:
Join Urbs Urban Systems AB and lead the way in sustainable development collaborating with industry leaders in Sweden and abroad.
About Us:
Urbs Urban Systems AB is a Stockholm-based sustainable development firm established in 2019. We focus on being a true system integrator, enabling impact investors and climate finance to invest in projects that are innovative, socially inclusive, promote circular economy, and contribute significantly to climate change mitigation. Our ongoing and upcoming projects span across New York, Stockholm, Dubai, Istanbul, and New Delhi, with a unique emphasis on the strengths of design, technical expertise in buildings and infrastructure, and urban design.
Apply Now: Join us in our vision for a sustainable future. Send your resume, cover letter, and portfolio to info@urbs.syst
ems with the subject line "Application: Project Manager - Sustainability (Senior Level)." The preferred starting date of the position is 1st February 2024.
We look forward to your application!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-20
E-post: info@urbs.systems Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Urban systems urbs AB
(org.nr 559204-0157)
103 24 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
CEO
Will Sibia info@urbs.systems Jobbnummer
8364537