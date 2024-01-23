Project Manager - Strategic Projects
2024-01-23
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
For our technically advanced customer in Trollhättan we are looking for a project manager to work with strategic projects within their commercial engine portfolio.
Projects can include Trade Study project, prior project launch, or Product Development project, including product realization and production industrialization, or Product & Production Support, or Product Field Repair development project.
You are expected to deliver on time within specified quality standards and on budget.
Besides managing the project you are expected to lead, motivate and drive your global team through all phases of the project. Excellent collaboration with external partners and customers will be required in order to succeed.
Responsibility will include:
Accountable for project deliverables
Define project organization including work breakdown structure, assign project responsibility and identify which authorization roles needed for project success.
Lead, coordinate, organize and motivate project team
Ensure resource availability and allocation
Create and update necessary project documentation and track progress
Execute risk management
Ensure governance and quality adherence in accordance with process standards and policies
Report status to the project steering committee
Stakeholder management (peers, stakeholders, users and suppliers)
Remove hinders for the project team
Qualifications
You have demonstrated leadership skills with at least 5 years of project management experience. Your experience demonstrates your capability of creating, managing and executing project plans while at the same time being an inspiring leader enabling growth for your team members.
Your communication skills are excellent and since the customer work in an international environment professional proficiency in English is required. Communicating with all levels of the business comes naturally to you. Swedish is considered meritorious.
You take ownership of the project and show a great amount of accountability. Getting things done is not an issue and your work is recognized by being result orientated. As a person you are very analytical making decisions based on facts. You are humble towards stakeholders while also not being afraid to show authority when needed.
Besides everything stated above it is desirable with the following qualifications:
Project management certification (PMI or IMPA standard)
MSc in appropriate area
Knowledge in System-Set-Based approach and/or APQP
Experience of working in the aerospace industry, preferably within R&D or MRO environment
Having worked in the full project life cycle
We expect you to already live in and have the right to work in Sweden. Travel to other locations within Sweden as well as EU and US is expected. The position will most likely require you to undergo and be approved for security clearance. A negative drug test will need to be performed before starting the assignment.
Last day to apply for the position is on 2024-02-25 but don't hesitate to send in your application already today!
Additional Information
Having proven yourself and getting to know the customer during an initial 12 month temporary employment at AFRY, the intention is for the customer to offer a permanent employment at their organization.
You can read more about AFRY Future Graduate Program here (only in Swedish): https://afry.com/sv/afry-future-graduate-program
For questions regarding the position contact recruiting manager at henrik.kindstrand@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
