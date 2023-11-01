Project Manager - Senior
• You have experience with Data analytics and management working with a range of metrics relating to the environment and economics.
• You have experience visualizing complex data into simple outputs.
• You have relevant research experience in the development of circular economy practices would be advantageous.
• You have an understanding of the following concepts and frameworks preferred: Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), EU Taxonomy, ELV Directive, and other related reporting standards, regulations, and initiatives.
• You have high proficiency in MS Office applications is essential.
• You are fluent in English, spoken and written.
• If you have proficiency in additional software and data analysis expressions, such as Power BI, SharePoint, and Dax, would be advantageous.
Job Description
For our client, we are now looking for a Senior Project Manager to help them provide operational support to data analyses and project planning.
The assignment will include, but not limited to, the following:
• Perform circular economy calculations and quantification of impact for internal and external purposes, support the data analysis for the annual report, CSRD, CDP, S&P, and other circular economy-related ratings and reporting.
• Track and optimize CE-related data points, metrics, and KPIs. Provide data analytics relating to CE's impact on economics, CO2, water, biodiversity, and other planetary boundaries.
• Carry out forecasting using circular economy modelling tools based on improving information and shifts in the cycle plan, market projections, material information, new initiatives, etc.
• Assist in developing digital solutions and the sustainability data hub.
• Maintain and improve central administration and documentation for CE management and coordination of central action list, proof points for comms, reporting on OKR progress etc.
Company Description
Our customer is a well-known brand in the automotive industry and has been around for almost 100 years. This is a brand for people who care about other people and the world we live in. Here, they work proactively for a sustainable workplace and environment. Culture and diversity are also words that the customer values. The headquarters is in Gothenburg.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To fit this role, you have strong organizational skills, demonstrated through a high level of accuracy and attention to detail.
