Project Manager - Scada/ems Engineering
2024-05-31
ABOUT YOUR MISSION
Responsibilities
Our society need support in Leading the sustainable electrification. As a Project Manager, your mission will be to develop our business adding values that smarten our customers reaching the next level. In addition to energy smartness, you will also be involved in our business development process. This includes but is not limited to:
• Lead and oversee the execution of medium to large and moderately complex customer projects, adhering to company policies and contractual agreements.
• Establish the project execution approach, define project guidelines, allocate project tasks, and motivate the project team to achieve project goals and milestones.
• Collaborate with customers, suppliers, and internal resources to ensure project objectives are met in terms of schedule, budget, quality, and safety.
• Act as the main point of contact for project-related negotiations, customer satisfaction, and target fulfillment.
• Assess, propose, and implement solutions for the rapid recovery of troubled or challenged projects.
• Provide technical support and guidance on SCADA/EMS applications to customers and collaborate with them to configure and optimize system deliveries.
• Plan and conduct tests with customers to ensure system compliance with contractual requirements.
• Coordinate and resolve technical issues reported by customers in collaboration with the technical team.
• Stay up to date with industry trends and advancements in SCADA/EMS systems, integration technologies, and energy networks.
WHO ARE YOU?
Your Personality
You are an excellent team player and always look after the team's best from a long-term perspective. On the other hand, you enjoy taking your own responsibility and working individually in the direction that you think is best for achieving our goals. With a passionate approach in contributing to the outside world you are extremely committed in finding methods to influence. You are curious and understand the importance of starting from our customers' needs (an outside-in approach) that creates the conditions for a successful solution orientation. We believe that you have a well-developed ability to inspire others by seeing and confirming - "a good listener". You are curious and have a large portion of a desire to experiment where your mind set can see defeat as an opportunity for learning. Growing up, you were probably the one in the class who went your own way, simply because you understood the context earlier than anyone else and were driven by your beliefs that what you were doing was right. In your humility to this fact, you probably got several followers when it turned out time and time again that you were able to choose the right path.
Your characteristics
• Curious
• Flexible
• Solution-oriented
• Collaborative
• Disciplined
• Business-oriented
• Proactive
Your experiences
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering with a focus on energy systems, electrical engineering, or computer science.
• Minimum six (6) years of experience managing projects, preferably complex projects in the SCADA/EMS systems business.
• Proven track record in successfully delivering projects on time, within budget, and meeting quality and safety standards.
• Strong knowledge and expertise in SCADA/EMS applications, including State Estimator, Contingency Analysis, Optimal Power Flow, and Security Constrained Dispatch.
• Familiarity with integration technologies such as CIM Data Modelling, CIM Messaging, OPC UA, REST APIs, and Kafka.
• Proficiency in programming languages like C/C++, C#, and Python.
• Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate with diverse stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, and internal teams.
• Analytical mindset with attention to detail and the ability to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
• Fluency in English is mandatory (both written and spoken), additional languages like French and Swedish are a plus.
OUR COLLABORATION
You are with us in a mission where success will be highly dependent on how we cooperate in relation to your Personal plan. This is determined as your very first thing and will constantly be challenged during your development in the company. At the same time this will be your foundation in contributing to our vision.
Once on a consultant assignment at our customers, you will receive full support from our leaders and business developers to evolve in the necessary areas. This means that you need to have a strong ability maintaining good communication despite being highly involved in other projects. Our collaboration will require a large portion of split-vision to drive your Personal plan forward where our technical tools are computer-based applications such as Office 365. With that, we are expecting to maintain a continuous dialogue even during periods when we do not have the opportunity to see each other in a traditional physical meeting.
We understand that the world is constantly changing. Therefore, our success is completely dependent on how well our employees handle never-ending changing conditions. The eternally evolving Leadership is about giving you tools to continuously develop in your profession and to unite organizational cultures for sustainable co-creation. A methodology that strengthens your self-awareness and creates great values in how you deal with life in general. For this purpose you will start your employment with a 12 month Leadership Program. Så ansöker du
