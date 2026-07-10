Project Manager - Projektledare
Vertiv Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vertiv Sweden AB i Stockholm
Project Manager – Sweden/Nordics Travel
Location: Sweden with frequent travel around all Nordic countries expected.
Schedule: Full-time, 80% of time will be spent travelling to customer sites throughout the Nordics.
Who are we?
At Vertiv, we're on a mission to power the people and technologies that keep the world connected. From data centres to telecom networks and industrial facilities, our solutions ensure that critical systems stay online no matter what.
With over $6.9 billion in revenue and operations spanning nearly 70 countries, Vertiv offers the stability of a global leader and the excitement of a fast-evolving industry.
About the Role
Vertiv is hiring a Project Manager – Sweden/Nordics Travel to join our growing Northern Europe team. In this role, you'll lead the delivery of projects across the Nordics, managing a wide range of customer installations: from smaller upgrades to large-scale data centre builds.
You'll oversee the successful execution of projects in AC Power, Thermal, and Infrastructure Solutions (including some Switchgear and Busbar work). This is a hands-on project management role, ideal for someone with a strong electrical background and a passion for technical excellence, customer satisfaction, and safe delivery.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and coordinate project delivery across key customer sites in Nordics.
Manage planning, installation, start-up, commissioning, and testing activities.
Act as Vertiv's on-site representative for customers and contractors.
Ensure all works meet quality, safety, and compliance standards.
Provide daily progress updates and maintain clear communication with stakeholders.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure projects are delivered on time and within scope.
Build strong relationships with customers and identify opportunities for improvement or added value.
What You'll Bring
We're looking for an experienced and driven Project Manager who thrives in a fast-paced, international environment. You should have:
A qualification in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering (degree or equivalent).
5+ years' experience managing technical or construction projects, ideally within critical infrastructure or data centres.
Strong electrical knowledge and experience with AC Power and Thermal systems.
Excellent organizational, leadership, and communication skills.
Ability to read and interpret technical drawings and schematics.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and project management tools.
Willingness to travel extensively (up to 80%) across the Nordic region.
A valid driving licence and fluent English language skills (Nordic languages an advantage).
Work Environment
You'll work closely with contractors, engineers, and customers to ensure successful delivery of mission-critical projects.
Vertiv will provide full training, modern tools, and support from a global network of technical experts.
Benefits
Competitive salary
Company Car
25 vacation days
Annual wellness allowance
Meal allowance
Flexible work options when not on client site
Expenses
Daily allowances
Good pension plan
The successful candidate will embrace Vertiv's Core Principles & Behaviours to help execute our Strategic Priorities.
OUR CORE PRINCIPLES: Safety. Integrity. Respect. Teamwork. Diversity & Inclusion.
OUR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Customer Focus
Operational Excellence
High-Performance Culture
Innovation
Financial Strength
OUR BEHAVIOURS
Own It
Act With Urgency
Foster a Customer-First Mindset
Think Big and Execute
Lead by Example
Drive Continuous Improvement
Learn and Seek Out Development
Vertiv is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. We promote equal opportunities for all with respect to hiring, terms of employment, mobility, training, compensation, and occupational health, without discrimination as to age, race, color, religion, creed, sex, pregnancy status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, genetic information, citizenship status, national origin, protected veteran status, political affiliation, or disability.
If you have a disability and are having difficulty accessing or using this website to apply for a position, you can request help by sending an email.
If you are interested in applying or learning more about this role, please visit the company's career page at Vertiv.com/Careers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vertiv Sweden AB
(org.nr 556577-4469), https://www.vertiv.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9999498