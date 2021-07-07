Project Manager - Operations - Husqvarna AB - Ekonomichefsjobb i Jönköping
Project Manager - Operations
Husqvarna AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Jönköping
2021-07-07

GIS HBD Operations
Are you a person who like to set structure in an often dynamic environment? Do you have a great eye for detail and plenty of team spirit? Are you passionate about how IT can enable business to deliver on Operational Excellence? Then we may have the job for you - we are looking for a project manager to GIS HBD Operations.
GIS HBD Operations is part of Husqvarna Group's IT department. We are responsible for the IT Service and Solutions Delivery towards Husqvarna Division Operations (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing and Sourcing). As a project manager, we offer you an important, flexible and challenging position that will give you an excellent platform for personal and professional development in an international environment.
Role Description
The Project Manager for Operations is a new role that will be responsible for managing the portfolio of ongoing and planned IT projects for HBD Operations in close collaboration with the Business Engagement (BE) Manager Operations. In this role, you will be a key player in supporting HBD Operations in delivering on their very ambitious digitalization agenda.
Key Responsibilities
Project Planning & Management
* Transform business demands into IT requirements, drive pre-studies and support business case development
* Work together with BE Manager Operations to identify opportunities for synergies across the product portfolio and to set the right priorities
* Support BE Manager Operations in project planning, including ensuring that the right resources are assigned to projects to secure a successful project delivery
* Pro-actively support the resource planning process by regularly informing key delivery teams on the status of HBD Operations project portfolio and highlight resource requirements for planned projects
* Coaching project managers working with projects within the portfolio
* Act as project manager in select HBD Operations IT initiatives
Project Governance & Processes
* Develop and maintain a project portfolio dashboard that captures the overall status of GIS HBD Operations project portfolio, including what projects are going well and what are at risk in terms of quality, time, budget and/or resources
* Support the financial management process, including budget, forecast and cost control for projects in the project portfolio
* Participate in relevant project portfolio fora's, including the monthly project review with GIS PMO. Lead status project portfolio review meetings with GIS HBD Operations team members and stakeholders.
* Ensure adherence to GIS global project process, including securing solution review and alignment with ITDA and Data Privacy
* Continuously work with improving GIS HBD Operations product portfolio processes, including the development of HBD Operations IT Network
* Maintain and drive further development of relevant project portfolio documentation
Qualifications

You are organized, thorough and reliable with the ability to regularly shift focus from a detailed to high level view. You like to collaborate with multiple teams in an international environment and you have a solution-oriented mindset. To be successful in the role as Project Manager we also see that the following capabilities and experiences are required:

Capabilities
* Ability to manage several activities concurrently and to drive them to completion
* Pro-active and highly driven problem solver with the ability to boil down complex issues to the essentials
* Effective communication and presentation skills, both verbally and written
* High customer focus and understanding of the importance of acting with a sense of urgency
* Experienced level in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
Experiences
* A bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Computer Science or related education or experience.
* Minimum 3-5 years of relevant work experience - project management, IT service and solution delivery and/or strategic IT capability planning and development
* Fluent Swedish and English, both verbally and written
* Experience from the Supply Chain Domain (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing and/or Sourcing) is considered an advantage
Key Interfaces
* HBD Operations (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing & Sourcing)
* GIS HBD Operations
* GIS PMO and other GIS functions
* GIS external suppliers
Reporting Line
The Project Manager for Operations reports directly to the Director IT Services and Solutions Operations - Husqvarna Division

How to apply
Can you envision yourself being apart of this? If so, apply as soon as possible but no later then 17th August. We apply ongoing selection.
If you have any questions regarding the position please contact Anna Lindh-Fogelstrom, Director IT Services and Solutions Operations anna.lindh-fogelstrom@husqvarnagroup.com, and if you have any questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Caroline Karlsson, Recruitment Specialist, caroline.a.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com.
Union representatives: Soili Johansson, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com,
Cameron Rad: Sveriges Ingenjörer; Akademikerföreningen (Represents all Saco unions), Cameron.Rad@husqvarnagroup.com.

Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Adress
Husqvarna AB
Drottninggatan 2
56182 Huskvarna

Jobbnummer
5852062


Sökord


