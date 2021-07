Project Manager - Operations - Husqvarna AB - Ekonomichefsjobb i Jönköping

Husqvarna AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Jönköping2021-07-07GIS HBD OperationsAre you a person who like to set structure in an often dynamic environment? Do you have a great eye for detail and plenty of team spirit? Are you passionate about how IT can enable business to deliver on Operational Excellence? Then we may have the job for you - we are looking for a project manager to GIS HBD Operations.GIS HBD Operations is part of Husqvarna Group's IT department. We are responsible for the IT Service and Solutions Delivery towards Husqvarna Division Operations (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing and Sourcing). As a project manager, we offer you an important, flexible and challenging position that will give you an excellent platform for personal and professional development in an international environment.Role DescriptionThe Project Manager for Operations is a new role that will be responsible for managing the portfolio of ongoing and planned IT projects for HBD Operations in close collaboration with the Business Engagement (BE) Manager Operations. In this role, you will be a key player in supporting HBD Operations in delivering on their very ambitious digitalization agenda.Key ResponsibilitiesProject Planning & ManagementTransform business demands into IT requirements, drive pre-studies and support business case developmentWork together with BE Manager Operations to identify opportunities for synergies across the product portfolio and to set the right prioritiesSupport BE Manager Operations in project planning, including ensuring that the right resources are assigned to projects to secure a successful project deliveryPro-actively support the resource planning process by regularly informing key delivery teams on the status of HBD Operations project portfolio and highlight resource requirements for planned projectsCoaching project managers working with projects within the portfolioAct as project manager in select HBD Operations IT initiativesProject Governance & ProcessesDevelop and maintain a project portfolio dashboard that captures the overall status of GIS HBD Operations project portfolio, including what projects are going well and what are at risk in terms of quality, time, budget and/or resourcesSupport the financial management process, including budget, forecast and cost control for projects in the project portfolioParticipate in relevant project portfolio fora's, including the monthly project review with GIS PMO. Lead status project portfolio review meetings with GIS HBD Operations team members and stakeholders.Ensure adherence to GIS global project process, including securing solution review and alignment with ITDA and Data PrivacyContinuously work with improving GIS HBD Operations product portfolio processes, including the development of HBD Operations IT NetworkMaintain and drive further development of relevant project portfolio documentationQualificationsYou are organized, thorough and reliable with the ability to regularly shift focus from a detailed to high level view. You like to collaborate with multiple teams in an international environment and you have a solution-oriented mindset. To be successful in the role as Project Manager we also see that the following capabilities and experiences are required:CapabilitiesAbility to manage several activities concurrently and to drive them to completionPro-active and highly driven problem solver with the ability to boil down complex issues to the essentialsEffective communication and presentation skills, both verbally and writtenHigh customer focus and understanding of the importance of acting with a sense of urgencyExperienced level in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)ExperiencesA bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Computer Science or related education or experience.Minimum 3-5 years of relevant work experience - project management, IT service and solution delivery and/or strategic IT capability planning and developmentFluent Swedish and English, both verbally and writtenExperience from the Supply Chain Domain (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing and/or Sourcing) is considered an advantageKey InterfacesHBD Operations (S&OP, Logistics, Manufacturing & Sourcing)GIS HBD OperationsGIS PMO and other GIS functionsGIS external suppliersReporting LineThe Project Manager for Operations reports directly to the Director IT Services and Solutions Operations - Husqvarna DivisionHow to applyCan you envision yourself being apart of this? If so, apply as soon as possible but no later then 17th August. We apply ongoing selection.If you have any questions regarding the position please contact Anna Lindh-Fogelstrom, Director IT Services and Solutions Operations anna.lindh-fogelstrom@husqvarnagroup.com , and if you have any questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Caroline Karlsson, Recruitment Specialist, caroline.a.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com Union representatives: Soili Johansson, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com Cameron Rad: Sveriges Ingenjörer; Akademikerföreningen (Represents all Saco unions), Cameron.Rad@husqvarnagroup.com 2021-07-07