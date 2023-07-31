Project Manager - Major Events
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2023-07-31
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
Project Manager - Major Events
A Snapshot of Your Day
In this role you willo manage the execution of assigned major mechanical breakdowns ('Major Events') within the SGT-500 to SGT-800 gas turbine global fleet in a cost-effective way and with keen focus on bringing the gas turbine asset to operation as soon as possible.
You will lead internal teams of engineers, other project managers, logistics, finance, legal, field service, workshop resources and regional support through the mission of repairing Siemens Energy's MGT gas turbine fleet in the least amount of time and while increasing revenue where possible!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Conceptualize Major Events' repair alternatives with support from Engineering
* Sell such alternatives to customer in a way that increases revenue (order values up to approx. SEK 130 million) and/or controls cost
* Lead cross-functional project teams through a repair plan and flag setbacks expeditiously
* Interact with suppliers, representatives and, most importantly, customers
* Maintain CRM (SFDC) and other reporting tools updated with relevant project information
What You Bring
* General knowledge of industrial gas turbines, power generation equipment and/or its interface with power delivery infrastructure
* Exposure or studies in international business
* Positive interpersonal skills, analytical capabilities and collaborative spirit
* Relevant university degree
* General interest in pursuing a career in project management
About the Team
You will be part of a team of energetic project managers that rely on each other's strong attributes to handle the complexity of the team's charter. Our team relishes on each gas turbine and customer being different from each other and having to use our broad experience creatively to deliver at or beyond what the market expects from the Siemens Energy brand. Are you ready for this?
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment. Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "247921". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Siemens Energy AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7994563