2024-04-29
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Project Manager - Hydrogen Technology
As Project Manager, you will be the hydrogen technology interface towards H2GS' hydrogen projects under development. You will manage the technical scope of H2GS' projects together with the engineering and project teams. This includes managing the projects towards the hydrogen equipment providers and developing the relationship with them over time. Additionally, you will continuously support H2GS in evaluation of new projects, vendors and technical solutions. Throughout these tasks, you will manage a significant number of stakeholders and partners, both internal and external, while continuously pursuing the optimal technical solutions and project enhancements. You will thrive in this role if you are quick on your feet and always open to new challenges that spark your interest in technical depth.
The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden, with regular travel to various projects, contractors, and fabrication sites as required.
Responsibilities:
Manage core areas of the technical development in hydrogen technologies and innovations and drive solutions from ideas to deployable solutions into projects.
Lead the project technology contracts and H2GS' relations towards hydrogen equipment providers for the Boden Project, incl. supporting continuous evaluation of new vendors applicable to H2GS' projects.
Manage the technical baseline for hydrogen and related queries for all new hydrogen projects, including communication and cross-functional collaboration with both internal and external counterparts.
Identify, develop and manage the tools to streamline early-phase works for establishing and maintaining the most efficient technical basis for a project in concept-phase and early engineering.
Support the H2GS' organization in development of processes and tools to build organizational capabilities
Qualifications
Minimum bachelor's degree in engineering, business, project management, or a relevant field required; master's degree preferred.
Minimum 4 years of experience as technical project manager, technical business developer, management consultant or similar role in the project management and/or business management field.
Experience in problem-solving of complex analytical situations and strong analytical toolbox.
Strong coordination and stakeholder management skills and proven skills in leading multi-disciplinary project teams. Able to effectively interact with other teams and steer the path forward with several organizational counterparts.
Able to work efficiently in an unstructured environment and independently able to achieve progress on the work plan you have set up and prioritized.
Engaging and effective leadership capability that creates forward momentum and influence across multiple disciplines and functions.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
