Project manager - game development - Hacksaw Studios AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Project manager - game development
Hacksaw Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-03
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Hacksaw Studios AB i Stockholm
Hacksaw Studios is a company that builds online games. Our games can be played both in social gaming and real money modes. The games we build are played by millions of people every month from all over the world.
We are currently looking to expand our design team with a project manager who will lead the development process of our game studio. You will be part of our game development team and work in a tight knit team involving many roles, including artists, front-end developers and back-end developers. We have multiple games in development at all times and are now looking for a project manager who can work full time on ensuring that our development process works as smoothly as possible.
We offer a nice office in central Stockholm, an opportunity to work with other experienced game designers as well as a co-ownership program for suitable candidates.
Your tasks will include:
Ensuring that the various parts of the game development process works as smoothly as possible to minimize delays
Communicating with our customers to understand their requirements and deadlines
Investigate bug reports and ensure that they are fixed
Tracking and prioritizing the various parts of the development process of our games in our ticketing system
Ensuring that our games are compliant with all the regulatory requirements (we'll teach you)
Learn about the online gaming industry and stay up to date on current trends and what is popular with players
Participate in game progress reviews and give feedback about the implementation process
Creating documentation and reference material for our customers, as required
In order to succeed in this role, you need to be very structured and organized. We will teach you what you need to know about the iGaming industry, but going forward you will be expected to take ownership of the game development process and work day-to-day with artists and game developers to ensure that the process flows as smoothly as possible. You will also be one of the main points of contact with our customers to collect feedback and set deadlines.
Required skills and experience:
Project management experience, preferably multiple projects at the same time
Good written and spoken English
Swedish is a plus
Other things that would be a bonus (but not required):
Gaming experience
A personal interest in iGaming
To apply for this role, please go to: https://hacksawstudios.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=9
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-03
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-03
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Hacksaw Studios AB
Jobbnummer
5671262
Sökord
Hacksaw Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-03
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Hacksaw Studios AB i Stockholm
Hacksaw Studios is a company that builds online games. Our games can be played both in social gaming and real money modes. The games we build are played by millions of people every month from all over the world.
We are currently looking to expand our design team with a project manager who will lead the development process of our game studio. You will be part of our game development team and work in a tight knit team involving many roles, including artists, front-end developers and back-end developers. We have multiple games in development at all times and are now looking for a project manager who can work full time on ensuring that our development process works as smoothly as possible.
We offer a nice office in central Stockholm, an opportunity to work with other experienced game designers as well as a co-ownership program for suitable candidates.
Your tasks will include:
Ensuring that the various parts of the game development process works as smoothly as possible to minimize delays
Communicating with our customers to understand their requirements and deadlines
Investigate bug reports and ensure that they are fixed
Tracking and prioritizing the various parts of the development process of our games in our ticketing system
Ensuring that our games are compliant with all the regulatory requirements (we'll teach you)
Learn about the online gaming industry and stay up to date on current trends and what is popular with players
Participate in game progress reviews and give feedback about the implementation process
Creating documentation and reference material for our customers, as required
In order to succeed in this role, you need to be very structured and organized. We will teach you what you need to know about the iGaming industry, but going forward you will be expected to take ownership of the game development process and work day-to-day with artists and game developers to ensure that the process flows as smoothly as possible. You will also be one of the main points of contact with our customers to collect feedback and set deadlines.
Required skills and experience:
Project management experience, preferably multiple projects at the same time
Good written and spoken English
Swedish is a plus
Other things that would be a bonus (but not required):
Gaming experience
A personal interest in iGaming
To apply for this role, please go to: https://hacksawstudios.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=9
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-03
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-03
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Hacksaw Studios AB
Jobbnummer
5671262
Sökord