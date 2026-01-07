Project Manager - Game Development
Hacksaw Studios AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hacksaw Studios AB i Stockholm
About us
Hacksaw Studios is a Stockholm-based game studio focused on creating innovative, high-quality gaming experiences. With a focus on performance and precision, we bring ideas to life through technical expertise and creative collaboration. We have wide distribution, and our games are played by millions of people every month by players all over the world.
We are currently looking to expand our design team with a project manager who will lead the development process of our game studio. You will be part of our game development team and work in a tight knit team involving many roles, including artists, front-end developers and back-end developers. We have multiple games in development at all times and are now looking for a project manager who can work full time on ensuring that our development process works as smoothly as possible.
The Role
Your key responsibilities include:
Ensuring all parts of the game development process run efficiently to minimize delays
Communicating with our clients to understand requirements, feedback, and deadlines
Investigating bug reports, coordinating fixes, and ensuring timely resolution
Tracking, organizing, and prioritizing tasks in our ticketing system
Ensuring our games comply with regulatory requirements (full training provided)
Staying up to date with industry trends and player preferences
Participating in development reviews and providing feedback on progress and implementation
Producing documentation and reference materials for clients as needed
What We're Looking For:
Project management experience, ideally managing multiple projects simultaneously
Strong written and spoken English
Highly structured, organized, and proactive approach to work
Ability to take ownership of processes and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams
Comfortable communicating professionally with clients
Nice-to-have:
Experience in the gaming industry
A personal interest in gaming or iGaming
What We Offer
A modern office in central Stockholm.
Work with experienced, passionate colleagues in the gaming industry.
The opportunity to create games with a global audience.
Real influence, ownership, and personal growth opportunities.
Wellbeing perks including wellness allowance and regular in-office massage.
Practical Details
This is an on-site position in Stockholm.
Unfortunately, we cannot assist with relocation or visa sponsorship.
Ready to Join the Game Makers?
Apply now! We review applications on a rolling basis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hacksaw Studios AB
(org.nr 559134-8890) Jobbnummer
9671517