Project Manager - ERP
2024-02-15
Job description
We are looking for a Project manager with ERP experience.
The client will during 2024-2025 drive consolidation of the ERP system stack and related capabilities. Vendor evaluation and procurement of ERP system was finalized during 2023 and IFS has been chosen as the target system.
Within the client B2B there is a specific BSS/ERP system that is key our integrated solutions business as well as our handsets business. The key financial, purchasing and supply-chain components of the current stack will be moved to the central IFS implementation.
Responsibilities
This role will work as sub-project manager within the client ERP program, representing B2B and IoT and making sure we succeed in design, implementation and roll-out during 2024-2025. You will report to head of Quality and Transformation within B2B and have colleagues working in the ERP project and in similar transformation projects related to B2B.
Qualifications
• Senior project leader with experience to drive complex projects in large organizations including stakeholder management, change management & communication.
• Experience in driving ERP implementation projects as project leader or other key resource in the implementation.
• Experience in core ERP areas such as Order 2 Cash, Supply-chain and Accounting
• Strong in driving activities cross-functional collaboration, aligning on requirements, driving workshops and defining way forward.
• Ability to work both high level in project planning, reporting and follow-up as well as detailed requirements work.
