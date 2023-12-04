Project Manager - Electronics
2023-12-04
For our client Husqvarna AB we are looking for a Project Manager within electronics.Arbetsuppgifter
Work Description:
• Plan and lead all high-level activities throughout the projects from initiation to closure, typically one year after launch.
• Report status, formulate recommendations, and guide Steering Committees and senior management through complex decisions ensuring maximum support for projects.
• Work proactively with all relevant stakeholders, make sure the necessary communication flows freely and proactively.
• Formulate and manage solutions to deviations of scope together with your team.
• Contribute to the excellence of the project office from industry-wide standards.
Skills:
• BSc in relevant area, project management certifications is advantageous.
• You have at least 7 years of relevant experience from all project phases including managing teams, planning, budgeting, financial follow-up, risk management, etc.
• You have solid experience of managing cross-functional and distributed projects, within battery/electronics development, with a proven strong track record.
• English fluency in both writing and speaking is a must, speaking/reading Swedish or German is an advantage.
• You are expected to travel to other Husqvarna and BCC sites and to suppliers. This is a role that requires physical presence in the offices of the BCC but most routine work can be done off-site.
• You have previous experience from working in a hybrid project where electronics and software are included.
• You have good experience from working with TooLink.
• You have an interest and good knowledge of electronics (Batteries).
• Hybrid (Mechanical, SW, HW) project manager experience, minimum 7 years.
• Leading distributed teams, excellent time management.
• Practical experience from most PMI/PMP process groups and knowledge areas.Profil
Personality Skills:
• Highly experienced and driven problem solver who always looks for solutions with a positive approach.
• Analytical and can boil down complex issues to the essentials.
• Well organized, thorough, and reliable with the ability to regularly shift focus from a detailed level to high-level perspective.
• Excellent in communication skills and stakeholder management.
