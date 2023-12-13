Project Manager - Dora
2023-12-13
Job Description
We are looking for a senior Project Manager with DORA experience to our well-known banking client in Solna.
DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) is the new common EU regulatory framework for effective and comprehensive management of digital risks in the financial industry.
A Business Area within the company has taken on the responsibility of providing DORA capabilities from a technical perspective enabling compliancy of DORA regulation. They therefore need to ensure that development and adaptation of the new DORA regulations are progressing in an efficient level. This will require identification of affected teams and each team needs to do their own supported gap analysis.
Main responsibilities as Project Manager:
• Coordinate all efforts within TECH relevant to DORA.
• Map all capabilities affected and identify gaps.
• Status and progress control of ongoing initiatives.
• Support and coordinate other streams where needed.
Company Description
You will find our clients in the banking and finance sector, where they have operated for over 100 years. Here one is driven and guided by an entrepreneurial mindset and innovative ideas. They often describes themselves as a IT-company with a banking license. The headquarters is in Stockholm.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have experience as a Project Manager within Bank & Finance.
• You have DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) experience.
• You are comfortable to facilitate workshops.
• You are fluent in Swedish and English, both oral and written.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
The candidate we are looking for thrives in an international environment and contributes to the business by an innovative approach with focus on the business. You are used to work in a matrix organization with many stakeholders and hold the course in your initiatives and projects all the way through to fulfilment.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start in January, and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-12-20 with possibility of extension. If you will be selected for an interview for this role, we suggest that you order the withdraw from the Swedish Police (applies for consultants with a Swedish social security number) which is mandatory to present during the screening process at our client. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Stockholm. Submit your application today, as interviews are ongoing.
