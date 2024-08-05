Project Management Office Manager EES
Join the Future of Mining: Lead the Charge with Epiroc Electrification Solutions!
The mining industry is undergoing a revolutionary transformation with electrification at its core. As mining houses commit to ambitious climate targets, Epiroc Electrification Solutions (EES) stands at the forefront, delivering cutting-edge electrification products and solutions to propel them toward a greener future. Positioned at the Epi-Center of emission reduction, EES is rapidly expanding within Epiroc, spearheading innovation that will redefine the diesel equipment industry.
At EES, we foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, achievement, personal growth, and opportunity. As the PMO Manager, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of mining, driving our R&D projects to new heights. Join us and be part of a team that's not just changing an industry but leading a global movement toward a sustainable future.
Are you ready to lead this electrifying change?
Your Mission
As the PMO Manager of Epiroc Electrification Solutions, you will be instrumental in the successful delivery of groundbreaking R&D projects. Managing a global team of high-performing Project Managers, you will oversee the entire lifecycle of EES projects-from concept to first product delivery. Your leadership will ensure the development, ownership, and implementation of robust project management processes, policies, and standards.
Your Responsibilities
* You will oversee and govern the Project Management Office (PMO) within Epiroc Electrification Solutions, developing and implementing the EES project delivery model to ensure all projects are delivered on time, within budget, and meet all key deliverables.
* Hosting and governing essential project governance forums, including Project Pulse, Project Councils, and Steering Committees.
* You'll collaborate with engineering management to proactively solve issues, implement improvements, and maintain strong, collaborative interfaces.
* Fostering a culture of accountability within the PMO, you'll clearly communicate responsibilities, scope, and expectations, and develop strong interfaces with the PMO of capital machine divisions for successful cross-functional product delivery.
Your Profile
To succeed in this role, you should have a bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business Administration, Project Management, or a related field, with a PMP (Project Management Professional) certification or equivalent preferred. You bring a minimum of 15 years of project management experience, including at least 10 years in a leadership role, with a proven track record of managing complex, multi-disciplinary projects from concept to first product delivery.
Your expertise includes strong knowledge of project management methodologies such as Agile, Waterfall, and Hybrid, as well as proficiency in project management tools and software like Microsoft Project, JIRA, Asana, and Trello. Experience in electrification is a plus. Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills are essential, along with the ability to prioritize, manage multiple projects, and work under pressure. You should also have strong conflict resolution and problem-solving skills to anticipate and mitigate risks.
Location and Travel
This position is based in Örebro, Sweden and includes the possibility for a hybrid workplace. Occasional global travel will be expected in the role. If a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and Contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications on a rolling basis and the role might be filled before the end of the application period. Send your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system.
The last day to apply for this position is 2024-08-26.
For questions about the position, please contact: Andrew Hubele, Engineering Manager, andrew.hubele@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact: Zuzana Kalivodova, Recruitment Specialist, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
