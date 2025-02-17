Project Management Lead within Construction and Civils wanted!
Perido AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, construction management, or a related field? Do you also have at least 10 years of experience managing large civil engineering projects? If you thrive in a dynamic environment, enjoy problem-solving, and want to be part of an innovative company, this could be the perfect role for you!
About the position
We are looking for a Project Management Lead for our client, a leading energy company that ensures the growing Stockholm region's access to heating, cooling, electricity, and waste management services. With a focus on innovation and climate-positive solutions, they work for a sustainable future. The position is located at the clients' office in Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
The Project Management Lead involves overseeing project teams, ensuring the successful execution of BECCS Civils Work Package Lot from design through to completion, and maintaining a strong focus on safety, quality, cost, and time management.
Key responsibilities include:
Project Leadership: Lead and manage large civil engineering projects, ensuring timely, cost-effective, and high-quality delivery. Oversee performance in schedule, budget, and quality while fostering a culture of excellence and teamwork.
Team & Resource Management: Coordinate and support project teams, ensuring efficient resource allocation and alignment with project goals.
Budget & Cost Control: Develop and manage budgets, track expenditures, and identify cost-saving opportunities.
Scheduling & Time Management: Maintain project schedules, track milestones, and proactively address delays.
Risk Management: Identify and mitigate risks, resolve challenges, and provide innovative solutions.
Stakeholder Engagement: Serve as the primary contact for clients and stakeholders, ensuring clear communication and strong relationships.
Compliance & Safety: Ensure adherence to legal, environmental, and safety regulations, enforcing safety standards and KPIs.
Quality Control: Implement quality assurance processes, oversee inspections, and ensure deliverables meet standards.
Reporting & Documentation: Maintain accurate records, provide regular updates, and document all contractual and technical aspects
Your characteristics
We are looking for a skilled and experienced professional with a strong background in managing large-scale civil engineering projects. To succeed in this role, you should have proven project management expertise, strong leadership skills, and the ability to effectively coordinate and motivate teams. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills are key, as you will work closely with both internal teams and external stakeholders. You should also be adept at risk management, proactively identifying and mitigating potential project disruptions. The ability to perform under pressure while maintaining a results-driven approach is crucial.You will work in a dynamic, innovative, and supportive environment where your expertise will contribute to a groundbreaking initiative in sustainable technology.
Could you be the one we're looking for?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in civil engineering, construction management, or a related field
Minimum of 10 years of experience managing large civil engineering projects within large projects, preferable expertise would be from with Energy, Oil and Gas or associated process
Proven leadership experience in delivering complex projects within time, cost, and quality parameters
Strong knowledge of project management principles, practices, and methodologies
Excellent communication, negotiation, and problem-solving skills
Proficiency with project management software (e.g., MS Project, Primavera P6, or similar)
Professional Certified Project Manager type PMI, IPMA preferred
Knowledge of Stockholm City and national building codes, regulations, and standards
Knowledge of Swedish permitting procedures
Fluent in English and proven competence in working within a multi-cultural project with English as the main contract language
Fluent in Swedish
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-12-31. Start 2025-04-07.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35082 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35082". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se Jobbnummer
9171065