Project management for R&D
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Finspång Visa alla datajobb i Finspång
2026-07-06
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Örebro
, Arboga
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Project management for R&D- for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
Project management for R&D (Development and Standards) :
Description: The work consists of project managing tasks such as:
Responsibility for time, cost and technical scope in project Ensuring that project is delivered on time, within the scope, and within budget. Creating project plans specifying goals, strategy, staffing, scheduling, identification of risks, contingency plans, and allocation of available resources. Monitoring project progress continuously and make detailed scheduled reports on measurable items, such as milestones and deliverables. Managing project changes Reporting and escalating issues to management as needed. Performing risk management to minimize project risks. Manage the project team on a day to day basis Direct, develop and motivate the project team Collaborate with program managers and/or related projects to ensure that work is not duplicated or overlooked Responsible for project deliverables capable of achieving the benefits in the specified business case. The ideal candidate shall bring the following :
At least 3 years of experience as a project manager or other manager roles The project management work is mainly related to the gas turbine package area. Thus, skills in GT package are considered valuable Preferably within electrical systems, but also mechanical systems and control system knowledge is valuable. We are working on an agile transformation so experience from handling agile projects is valuable. It is required to spend most of the working time on site in Finspång. The persons shall communicate well in English and Swedish. The team consists of 17 project managers with different backgrounds and experience, including deep knowledge about gas turbine development, of course. The team is skilled in using both predictive and agile approaches to project management, and several members have project management certifications. The environment in the group is open and you will quickly get help when you ask. We often discuss the challenges within our projects and support each other by sharing our different ideas and experiences in handling the issue. Every challenge has a solution, and our team always focus on solutions. We also have fun when working together!
Period 2026-09-14 to 2027-03-31
Location: Sweden\Östergötlands län, \Finspång (FINSPÅNG)
Last Date to Apply: 2026-07-06
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8005310-2087365". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Finspång Station (visa karta
)
612 30 FINSPÅNG Jobbnummer
9993759