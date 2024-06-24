Project Logistics Specialist
2024-06-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Project Logistics Specialist, you will execute and develop logistics solutions that enable us to get the heavy process equipment needed in place during the establishment of our Gigafactory. You will belong to our Supply Chain team, a pivotal function to the success of NOVO Energy, together we create the next-generation battery value chain!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do
You will handle the coordination of process equipment to our site to build a Gigafactory. This includes follow-up of shipment arrivals, warehouse management and deliveries from warehouse to site. You will be instrumental in building a supply chain fit for tomorrow.
Your responsibilities will inclu de but not be limited to:
- Execute planning, co-ordination and execution of transport moving into the site with highest focus on quality, safety, budget, and schedule.
- Coordinate with likewise professional stakeholders across the organization
- Support in forecasting and planning
- Drive 3rd party warehouse operator management and assessment of performance
- Lead Standard Work Instructions creation and training of operators
- Develop and enhance operational procedures, as well as ad-hoc projects
- Work with stakeholders across Northvolt and Volvo organizations to find improvements.
Skills & Requirements
You share our can "can-do" attitude and are strongly result-driven. You are convinced that working in a diverse, multi-cultural environment does not only drive value, but it is also a source of energy and satisfaction for you. You are well organized with excellent communication skills, focused on delivering the best solutions possible to your stakeholders.
- Excellent oral and written communication in English
(Swedish and German/ Polish is a +)
- A degree in Logistics/ Supply chain or related field
- 3 years of experience within logistics, preferably from industrial projects setting (we are building an enormous Gigafactory)
- Analytical and data driven - proficiency in Microsoft Office, experience in handling databases, TMS/ERPs, and data visualizations
- Ability to work with hands-on tasks and more strategic/ process design questions in parallel
Please, due to vacation, expect some delay in the handling of your application, we will get back in the end of August.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
