Project Leader with a passion for creating equal opportunities
2023-10-19
Are you passionate about working with young people and creating opportunities? Would you like to diversify the Swedish business sector and support broader higher education recruitment? If so, we have the job for you.
About F1RST
F1RST is a new initiative by the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) and the Daniel Sachs Foundation (DSF) that aims to tear down barriers to educational opportunity and develop scalable solutions that will empower underrepresented talents to achieve better life outcomes. This vision is brought to life in collaboration with schools and with corporate partners in the financial sector and beyond. The pilot phase of the project is now coming to an end, and we are gearing up to scale F1RST in the coming years by developing our offerings. This role will require occasional evening commitments to accommodate events and community activities.
F1RST Leap
F1RST Leap is a new project within F1RST that seeks to provide our growing community with job opportunities, offering summer jobs, study, and career guidance, and workshops that will unleash the ambition of young talents to reach higher in their career journeys. The lack of networks and limited opportunities for individual growth and work-life experiences all too often leads to a diminished sense of hope for the future, which we aim to counteract through a new corporate partnership.
We offer
Join our vibrant and intellectually stimulating environment at the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE), where you will have the opportunity to engage with leading experts, industry pioneers, and thought leaders from around the globe. We are now seeking a dedicated Project and Event Coordinator to champion the cause of diversifying the Swedish business sector and higher education recruitment. Given the project's mission, we welcome candidates from diverse backgrounds, providing unique perspectives essential to the role.
A key aspect of this role involves leading a specific project focused on facilitating summer job opportunities for the F1RST community in collaboration with our corporate partners. This position also entails organizing events, creating community engagement among young talents from underrepresented backgrounds, and fostering partnerships that promote inclusion and equal opportunities. The ideal candidate is a proactive and passionate advocate for diversity, with strong organizational skills, prior experience in youth work, and the ability to seamlessly manage multiple projects.
Work responsibilities
Your responsibilities encompass two main areas: 1) leading the F1RST Leap project and 2) actively participating in the execution of F1RST community activities and in the development of partnerships with schools.
Your responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Facilitate summer job opportunities for individuals aged 16 and above with a special emphasis on the Järva area, while remaining open to broader participation.
- Coordinate company visits in collaboration with corporate partners, featuring motivational talks from our network of industry ambassadors.
- Plan, coordinate and execute workshops and educational sessions covering topics such as education and career pathways, CV creation and job searching.
- Develop impact metrics to assess the project's effectiveness and outcomes.
Your profile
We believe you are a fast learner with a confident and service-minded approach. You are a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. You are humble and structured, have high energy, a can-do attitude, and the ability to handle multiple projects under pressure. Working independently, having effective communication and problem-solving skills, and the ability to handle challenges and feedback with professionalism are also essential.
Requirements:
- Demonstrated prior experience in similar tasks.
- Proven track record in planning and executing workshops and events.
- Proficiency in both written and spoken English and Swedish
- Previous involvement in youth work, with a preference for experience working with diverse groups.
- Previous involvement in working with recruitment processes
- Previous involvement in running events and managing relationships with companies and other stakeholders.
Meritorious
- Proficiency in working with event management systems.
- Familiarity with the university/higher education sector.
- Possess additional cultural competencies and ability to communicate in multiple foreign languages.
Other
This is a full-time, time-limited position for approximately 9 months. There may be a possibility to extend the contract. We apply an ongoing selection, so don't wait to submit your application.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
