Project Leader, R&D
Sauna360 AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Halmstad Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Halmstad
2024-05-08
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sauna360 AB i Halmstad
Sauna360 is looking for a Project Leader in R&D
The global group Sauna360 has several strong sauna brands such as Tylö, Helo, Kastor, Finnleo and Amerec in its portfolio and can be found on all continents for private and commercial sauna projects. By offering high-quality sauna experiences with sauna, steam and infrared heat we are the complete partner. With a passion for sauna and well-being, solid craftsmanship traditions and deep knowledge, Sauna360 is redefining the sauna market by always creating the highest quality sauna products that can form an important part of a healthy life.
We now need to strengthen our R&D department by hiring a driven and skilled Project Leader who wants to be part of our exciting change journey. The position is based in Halmstad, Sweden where we develop and manufacture Tylö's products.
Your work assignments
As a Project Leader at Sauna360, you are a member of the R&D team. You are responsible for the product area Sauna rooms.
In your role you will take the product from idea to serial production. You will work on design concepts, develop 3D models and drawings, test and document the product. You will also work with other members of the R&D team and in close cooperation with Sales & Marketing and Operations team.
You are based in Halmstad, Sweden, you report to and work closely with the Chief Technology Officer.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who has a structured way of working with good analytical skills. To succeed in the role, you must also have a strong drive and be able to work independently and take great responsibility. You have very good communication skills and drive projects and processes forward.
Formal requirements
• University degree in Engineering (MSc/minimum BSc)
• Proven experience from working in projects
• Experience from CAD design (preferably in Solid Works)
• At least 3 - 5 years of work experience within engineering
• Communicate fluently in English
Meritorious
• Experience from design engineering in wood materials
• Adobe InDesign
• ERP: Jeeves
• Swedish language skills
Form of employment
The position is permanent and full-time. You are placed in our office in Halmstad.
Do you think the description above fits you and do you want to be involved in developing your skills in a company that is moving in a positive direction? Then you are the one we are looking for! Please read more about us at www.sauna360.com
Send your application as soon as possible via email with CV and cover letter to: career@sauna360.com
. We will interview candidates on an ongoing basis and the position is open as long as the advertisement is out.
If you have further questions you are welcome to contact the CTO igor.peric@sauna360.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07
E-post: career@sauna360.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sauna360 AB
(org.nr 556131-3957), http://www.sauna360.com
Svarvaregatan 6 (visa karta
)
302 50 HALMSTAD Arbetsplats
TYLÖ AB Jobbnummer
8667040