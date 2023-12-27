Project Leader/Projektledare Specialist
Aurora Engineering AB / Kulturjobb / Partille Visa alla kulturjobb i Partille
2023-12-27
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aurora Engineering AB i Partille
What you will do
As a project leader you will lead the team consisting of 12 software developers to plan software deliveries and follow up progress towards team goals to ensure the releases for our vehicle projects are met in a timely manner and with high quality. The team is an international team spread across multiple sites, and you will manage a broad spectrum of stakeholders, both internally and externally, to synchronize planning and prioritization of deliveries and resources.
You work closely with the Product Owner and the Engineering Manager on backlog scope and priorities, team collaboration and delivery planning. You also work closely with the RTEs and UPMs in SVA, to communicate delivery plans and report team status.
Managing of software delivery planning, fault report resolution, resource planning is a major part of your every-day work. Facilitating and leading the team's daily stand-ups, sprint planning, backlog refinements and retrospectives is also your responsibility. Risk mitigation and resolving impediments are important tasks to help the team keep its focus on development.
What you bring in
You are an experienced project leader having successfully led software development teams in complex projects with challenging goals. You are leader that can bring structure to team planning and can communicate clearly to the team their goals and the plan to reach them. Your communication skills are high, both verbally and in writing.
You have experience of SAFe, Scrum/Kanban way of working, and you are well aquatinted with tools such as VIRA/JIRA, Confluence.
You bring a positive, problem-solving mindset to the team and you enjoy being part of a team, yet you eagerly take a leadership role to guide the team to reach its full potential. You are a driven self-motivated person who wants to see results in your own work as well as the team's.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-15
E-post: info@aurora-engineering.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurora Engineering AB
(org.nr 559435-4606)
Tage Madsens Väg 23 G (visa karta
)
433 35 PARTILLE Jobbnummer
8354707