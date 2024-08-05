Project Leader, Production Engineering
2024-08-05
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Project Leader, Production Engineering
Do you thrive in a project driven role with many different touchpoints? Do you have an interest in production, engineering and product development? Then this role as Project Leader is something for you!
Together we develop and manufacture world-leading Rock Drilling technology that exceeds our customers' expectations - World Class Rock Drilling! Rock Drills product line, it all starts and ends with us that works here! We are ~150 people that works cross functional to reach our targets. We have a structured and focused value-based way of working. Inclusion and diversity with a mindset that everyone of us makes impact every day is one of our focused areas.
Your team
You will be part of the Production engineering team, which consist of Production Engineers for support and development of metal cutting processes and assembly methods of the Rock Drills. The team also includes Project Leaders for larger investment/development projects and coordination between R&D and Production for critical prototype development of new Rock Drills.
We believe in creating an atmosphere of collaboration and community, where every employee can influence and contribute to our common goals. We look forward to welcoming new employees and benefiting from their unique talents and perspectives.
We look forward to welcoming you to our team and our positive workplace where everyone thrives and succeeds together.
Your mission
In this role you are the important bridge between R&D development and the production of new design of future products. Your main tasks and responsibilities will be:
• Leading, coordinating and controlling prototype development and production for new Rock Drills and new versions of Rock Drills, including manufactured and purchased prototypes.
• Project Leader in investment and development projects (minor to major size) for the Rock Drill Production Line. The volume of this task depends on the intensity of prototype development. In some periods below 30% of the time, in other periods more time in this area.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro. Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
Our culture is characterized by development combined with a good balance between work and leisure. In addition, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility of a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2024-08-23.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Anders Dahlström, Manager Production Engineering and Prototype, anders.dahlstrom@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
Your profile
For this role, you have a Technical/Engineering education at university level (~3 years) or similar documented industrial experience, preferably from machining of complex metal components. Training and documented experience in leading projects, preferably in an industrial manufacturing environment is desired. For this role you need to be spoken and written in Swedish and English. In addition, experience from working in any common business system such as M3 is good, since this is part of the role. As a person, you are strongly customer focus and result oriented. You find it easy to collaborate and communicate with others and your work is executed in a structured way. Ersättning
