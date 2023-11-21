Project Leader in Data & Technology, Supply Chain Development
You see things a little differently. So do we! At IKEA, we believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organization. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units at IKEA Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
Job Description
We are now looking for a Project Leader in Data & Technology within Supply Chain Development at IKEA Supply. You will be responsible for leading and driving one or more projects, delivering on transformational processes and digital initiatives in IKEA Supply. As part of the Planning team in the Supply Data & Technology department, you will contribute to develop and deploy common ways of working, mentoring and supporting digital project team members to grow and deliver great results. You will work closely with teams across Supply, Inter IKEA group and with partners.
More specifically, in this role you will be accountable for:
Lead and work closely together with peers across the totality of Inter IKEA to strengthen a common and uniform way of delivery digital solution in Agile or waterfall approach.
Contribute to evolving the Inter IKEA Planning teams and competences, especially around creative ways of supporting the digital transformation.
Plan, manage and deliver assigned projects, with time, costs and scope according to expectations - always choosing the best delivery approach, always optimizing team utilization, always on top of forecasts and plans.
Identify, monitor, manage risks and dependencies in order to secure the project delivery, involving the necessary stakeholders, when required.
Identify and manage stakeholders for the project to be delivered successfully, developing and delivering the relevant communication plans, including organizing and running the project steering groups.
Work in compliance with the Inter IKEA project delivery framework and in accordance with the IKEA values.
In this role you will report to our Planning Manager in Data & Technology at IKEA Supply contributing to the Inter IKEA planning framework and delivering on the needs of IKEA Supply.
Qualifications
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
We're doing some amazing things in IKEA Supply chain; therefore we need some amazing people - this position is not an exception.
To be successful in this role, we believe you are a strong leader able to inspire and mobilize people towards clearly set objectives. We are looking for a pragmatic and adaptable leader with strong willpower. You are curious and able to build relationships to establish strong trust between the Supply Data & Technology community and its stakeholders. It is also necessary that you carry natural credibility, and you have a proven track record of reaching stretch targets. You are an energetic and collaborative leader, a strong businessperson with a passion for digital transformation.
We see that you are highly driven by development and constantly being on the way. You dare to think differently and you have an agile approach and adapt as we go. You are interested in technology, digitalization and finding new ways of working and are highly motivated to do this by leading business through people and collaborate and interact with stakeholders across different levels. You are working close to business and used to identify and capture business opportunities, with sound judgment, delivering results with high sense of urgency. As a person you are appreciated for collaborative spirit and how you lead with strong focus on both technology and people. You create impact and inspiration regardless of function or formal reporting lines.
We also see that you:
Have a very good knowledge of IT and digital organizations, working methods and in particular project management with a relevant track record in process transformation: new ways of working implementation, digital service definition and deployment
Have hands on experience in managing delivery in a complex environments with exposure to senior business partners and IT service offering.
Enjoy building purposeful business by creating engaging and trustful relationships with colleagues, stakeholders and business partners.
Questions & Support? Let's connect.
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Ilaria Tamburriello, Planning Manager in IKEA Supply Data & Technology, Ilaria.tamburriello@inter.ikea.com
This position is located in Älmhult, Sweden. Additionally, there is a possibility to have a location in Malmö, Sweden in the near future. Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest December 8th, 2023.
