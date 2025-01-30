Project leader / GDL - Exterior Rear Lights
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
At Exterior Systems you will be a key contributor to the next generation of Volvo Cars. Are you interested in connected car technology? Do you share our passion for people and urge to create a superior driving experience? Do you have a customer centric approach? Are you self-driven and communicative? Then you may be our new component project leader/ GDL. As the Project leader / GDL you will be part of a team that develop Exterior Rear Lights - mechatronic parts that very much expresses the design language of Volvo Cars. You will work in all phases from start until launch phase including customer quality validation.
You will gain a wide network across the different product development departments at Engineering and Design.
What you'll do
• Establish the technical solution and align with stakeholders, in all phases of development including Advance Engineering as well as the project phase.
• Closely cooperate with Suppliers, Design, and Procurement to reach the optimal legal solution.
• Secure the final product through quality-assuring actions such as FMEA, Design Reviews, and test planning.
• Secure that design prerequisites are developed in time and fulfilled during component sourcing.
• Follow up budget for the component development.
• Responsible for developing a part or subsystem according to predefined prerequisites (Technology, Time, and Cost) aligned with the vehicle program.
• Representative for my product area towards the program and the main interface towards the Department Program Manager.
• Leader of the cross functional program team, including supplier, for my product area.
• Lead the implementation of supplier-developed software.
• Lead the deliveries of the cross-functional team.
• Work according to VPDS (Volvo Product Development System), by using a technical logical plan.
• Ensure together with the Engineering Manager that the design reviews are conducted within the task.
Personal Qualities
• Previous experience in leading sourcing activity including sourcing documentation.
• Experience in software or hardware design for automotive.
• Ability to see the bigger picture of the technology we use today, tomorrow, and beyond.
• You are an inspiring and motivating leader that is great at driving your own tasks and supporting cross-functional teams to get things done according to a time plan.
• Self-driven and a strong sense of curiosity.
• Responsive and positive attitude.
• Open-minded and eager to learn.
• Result-oriented and flexible.
• Structured with good documentation and communication skills.
• Good knowledge of planning your project and activities.
• Ability to work and thrive in an ambiguous environment.
• Good negotiation skills.
Desired System knowledge
• Pecca procost / Maxbom PCT
• Vira and Confluence
• Teamcenter
• Carweaver/Systtem weaver
• KDP / TCPLM
• Cybersecurity
• System safety (Function safety) Ersättning
