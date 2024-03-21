Project leader Energy and Power systems
2024-03-21
last application date:
2024-04-12
LKAB already produces the world's most climate-efficient iron ore pellets at the mines and processing plants in Malmberget, Svappavaara and Kiruna. But we will be better - much better. Our aim is to transition our entire current production from coal and oil to CO2-free electricity and hydrogen. Fossil-free fuels represent intermediate steps in our journey towards achieving complete carbon neutrality. We will further advance along the value chain and develop our iron ore pellet into pure iron, so-called sponge iron, which is also completely CO2-free. The challenge is enormous and will require 70TWh of energy to be brought into our processes, where it will be further processed together with our high-quality iron ore into completely CO2-free iron.
Job description
The department for Technology & Energy with its new section "Energy & Hydrogen" has the mission to organize and develop a team with energy and hydrogen competence needed to transform LKAB. We will move from conventional production methods of iron oxide, using fossil fuels, to our future production of iron using hydrogen.
As a project leader in the energy sector, you'll play a key role in driving the development and conducting business assessments for energy-related initiatives, encompassing both current operations and future production systems within LKAB.
If you're eager to contribute and delve into Sweden's most innovative industries, all while surrounded by some of the most stunning landscapes the region has to offer, then this opportunity is perfect for you!
Qualifications
You should be a motivated individual with a background in the energy/power sector and a proven track record of effectively leading large-scale projects, especially during their early development phases. A profound enthusiasm for technology and proficiency in CO2 transformation are indispensable.
To excel in this role, effective communication and co-operation skills are essential. Your experience in relevant fields, such as electrical power production/supply systems, energy modelling, building power systems, fuel switching, and energy market issues, is significant.
In addition, you also have:
An academic degree, master's degree or equivalent.
We both strive for and have diversity in our organization with several different nationalities. Therefore, good knowledge of both Swedish and English is a requirement.
We are keen to have a welcoming, curious, accepting, and open climate. To thrive in our organization, you should also be motivated and develop in such an atmosphere.
For all our positions, a driving license is required. The job will be based in Gällivare, Kiruna or Svappavaara.
Application and information
Submit your application with CV and cover letter no later than 12th of April.
For more information about the position, please contact Fia Bergemalm, Manager Energy and Hydrogen technology +46 70 366 86 71.
Trade union contacts:
Kiruna/Svappavaara
Sakari Alanko, Unionen, 0980-725 08
Ingegerd Kyrö, Ledarna, 0980-710 50
Peter Johansson, Akademikerföreningen, 0980-718 79
Malmberget/Luleå
Katarina Paganus, Unionen, 0970-762 98
Annika Taavoniku, SACO-klubben, 0970-795 32
Annica Kaati, Ledarna, 0970-767 65
LKAB is an international mining and mineral group with northern Sweden as its base and the whole world as its workplace. We are leading the way towards carbon-free production and we do it together - in an open, warm and safe work environment with technology and development in focus. We welcome challenges, innovative ideas and initiative, always with a focus on equality and diversity.
LKAB is an international mining and minerals group with northern Sweden as its base and the whole world as its workplace. We lead the way towards carbon-free production and we do it together - in an open, warm and safe work environment with technology and development in focus. We welcome challenges, innovative ideas and initiative, always with equality and diversity in focus.
