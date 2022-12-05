Project Leader Dual Sourcing Asia
2022-12-05
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.In addition, to be a global champion, Scania must strengthen its presence in China. This ambition requires an R&D organisation that can develop, maintain, and further improves the aimed product portfolio.
The speed and the quality of our strategy execution will be the most important differentiator in the coming years ahead. Both the product- and the R&D organisation are now in the start-up phase. If you enjoy being a first-mover in executing bold strategies you will enjoy the journey we have ahead of us!
We are now searching for a successor to our current project leader who is moving on to new challenges.
Job Description
As a project leader for dual sourcing, you will keep together the full scope for the localization of parts for the new production hub in China. You will have a team of assignment leaders running the assignments within each technical area.
You will be a key player in the process of localizing parts, ensuring the ability to start the new production on time and on cost target. Having daily cross functionals dialogs with production, logistics, R&D, and purchasing.
The role will span a wide area of responsibilities
• Establish and develop localization processes ensuring reaching cost and time targets.
• Running project meetings to set plans, follow-up execution, handle escalations, etc.
• Coach and build the team of assignment leaders
• Collaborating, and coordinating with cross functions
• Being part of the cross-functional steering group for dual souring
Your profile
You have several years of experience working as a project leader or similar within Scania. Having good knowledge about Scanias processes, mainly R&D but also Production & Logistics as well as purchasing.
You have a strong personal drive, a structured way of working, good communication skills, and an interest in developing the team. In your journey so far, we believe that you have:
• At least five years of experience working as a project leader within Scania
• Established network within the Scania R&D-organization
• Understanding of Scania's product development process.
• You speak and write fluent English. Mandarin and Swedish language skills are an advantage.
We will offer you a chance of being part of building up the new organisation and generate impact in Scania 's journey towards being the global champion. With that, the platform for your personal development will be significant. We believe that diversity is a success factor to produce great ideas and an inspiring working environment and welcome all candidates with relevant backgrounds.
Your location
The position is based in Södertälje but short-term assignments in Rugao, China, will be possible.
More information
Please contact Head of Scania R&D Asia, Oscar Robertsson, oscar.robertsson@scania.com
or
Talent Acquisition specialist, Eva Kindborn, eva.kindborn@scania.com
Application
The application shall contain a CV, a personal letter in English, and relevant certificates. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process. Selection and interviews may be held during the application period.
Please apply via JobSearch/Scania.com as soon as possible, no later than December 18th, 2022.
Job ID 20226782
